HONOR Magic Watch 2 review: Here’s what we thought about the new smart watch from Huawei’s sub-brand

If you’re on the hunt for a new smartwatch, the Honor Magic Watch 2 might be a solid choice.

Successor to the Honor Watch Magic, this sports smartwatch is the Huawei sub-brand’s latest venture into wearable tech, alongside its slim-line Honor Band devices. The 46mm smart watch launched last month, while the smaller 42mm model release date is still to be confirmed.

Unlike other budget smartwatches, the Honor Magic Watch 2 doesn’t sacrifice its high quality design, nor does it reduce the number of built-in features that a luxury smartwatch might offer.

Right now, Amazon is treating you to £20 off the device – that’s a saving of 13 per cent. Combining features for everyday moments and sporty lifestyles, the Honor Magic Watch 2 is packed full of useful technology.

This includes bluetooth calls, phone notifications, wireless music playback, and built-in apps to track fitness, sleep, stress and more.

The 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen is always on so you can view the time at a glance without having to wait for the screen to brighten. You can also opt for personalised watch faces and store your own photos on the smartwatch.

The smartwatch’s all-day activity and fitness tracker lets you gather insights on your heart rate, calories burnt and step count.

It also has 15 Goal-Based Fitness Modes and can track outdoor sports and activities like running, walking, hiking, trail runs, cycling, open water swimming and triathlons.

Whether you’re new to running or experienced, the built-in Running Courses app with real-time VoiceOver guidance can help improve your endurance with 13 different running courses.

Its GPS and GLONASS tracking system allows you to record runs outside, as well as your general outdoor activity. This provides data so you know exactly where you are and your progress on hiking trails or marathons.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 is water resistant up to 50m and its all-new Huawei TruSeen technology helps you measure your heart rate while swimming. You can also track SWOLF, distance, calories, and speed, to help you understand your swim performance better.

The watch’s Huawei TruSleep technology means it can scientifically track six sleeping disorders by monitoring your heart rate and breathing.

You can also monitor your sleep quality with data on your deep sleep, REM sleep and light sleep. The device also features Huawei TruRelax technology, which includes breathing exercises and stress monitoring.

Thanks to its all-new Huawei Kirin A1 chipset, the Honor Magic Watch 2 boasts an impressive long battery life, lasting up to two weeks on a single charge.

Overall, the Honor Magic Watch 2’s offering of everyday functions and fitness features is ideal for a modern lifestyle, whether you’re sporty or simply desire a watch that does more than tell the time.

We liked the ability to personalise watch faces, but hope in future that its music playback function will also be compatible with iOS.

The battery certainly lived up to the brand’s long-life standards and its built-in tech such as the step count, calories burnt, heart rate monitor, TruSleep and TruRelax all proved to be both accurate and incredibly insightful.

The smartwatch was easy to pair with your smartphone via the Huawei Health app, and health and fitness data was updated incredibly fast between devices.