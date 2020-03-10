How to install the Disney Plus App on the Amazon Firestick and Fire TV devices

The Amazon Fire TV Stick can turn any old TV into a smart one that can access and play all your favourite videos, movies and shows from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, BBC, YouTube, and more in brilliant 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Even better, Disney and Amazon seem to have reached an agreement so that Disney Plus is compatible with Amazon Fire TV devices. This means if you don’t have a smart TV, the Firestick might be one of the cheapest ways to get DisneyPlus on your TV. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll also get free delivery on the Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD.

The Disney Plus app will be available for installation on the Fire stick and Fire TV devices in the UK from March 24 2020. Plus, if you take advantage of the Disney Plus pre-order offer, you can save £10 on the annual subscription plan. The pre-launch discount is available until March 23.

The popular 4K streaming media player remote also has Alexa-enabled voice function, similar to other Amazon smart products like the Echo Dot. So you can launch shows by simply pressing the voice control button on the remote and issuing voice commands, such as ‘Play Disney Plus’, into the integrated microphone.

If you’d like to subscribe to Disney Plus early and save £10, you will need to create a Disney Plus account on the website and purchase the annual subscription plan. The pre-launch discount is available until March 23 2020 and you won’t be able to access Disney Plus content until March 24. Here’s how to sign up:

The Disney Plus app will also be available on Android and Apple, as well as video game consoles PS4 and Xbox One. You may also be able to get Disney Plus on the Nintendo Switch in your web browser. Download it onto your smartphone to watch on the go, anytime and anywhere.

If you want to access Disney Plus straight through your TV, you’ll need to check with your manufacturer about dedicated Disney Plus functionality. If your TV isn’t going to include this feature, you could always invest in a Chromecast or similar gadget.

Samsung smart TVs operating with the Tizen OS have a dedicated Disney Plus app ready to launch, so you can start streaming Baby Yoda straight away, and other manufacturers will be offering similar apps.

Sky has also struck a deal with Disney which means that Sky Q customers in the UK and Ireland will be able to pay for Disney Plus access on March 24 2020.