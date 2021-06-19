Hubble Space Telescope down because of computer glitch

The Hubble Space Telescope is facing problems. The computer has turned off some of the systems. NASA engineers are trying to restart it again, but so far without success.

For several days, the Hubble space telescope has been out of operation. As announced by the U.S. space agency Nasa on Friday, there is a problem with the computer that controls the scientific instruments of the telescope. According to the report, it already shut down last Sunday, and an attempted restart on Monday failed.

Nasa said the telescope itself, which has been in space since 1990, and its instruments were “fine.” However, the instruments have been placed in a “safe mode” until the problem is fixed, according to the statement.

Hubble telescope was jointly developed by Nasa and the European Space Agency, Esa. Since its launch in April 1990, Hubble has revolutionized astronomy with stunning images from space. Its images of the planets in our solar system, as well as distant galaxies, supernova explosions and planetary nebulae, have given even laymen a completely unexpected view of the universe.

The history of the space telescope, however, has not always been without mishaps. Shortly after launch, it became apparent that its primary mirror had not been ground correctly. The result was blurry images. The error was corrected by a space shuttle mission in 1993.