Hubble Space Telescope releases a ‘breathtaking’ new image of a giant nebula

To mark its 30th anniversary the Hubble Space Telescope team have released a stunning new image captured by the satellite showing a vast star-forming region.

Named the ‘tapestry of blazing starbirth’, the new image brings together the nebula NGC 2014 and its neighbour NGC 2020 – both about 163,000 light years from Earth.

They are part of the Milky Way satellite galaxy the Large Magellanic Cloud and the image ha been nicknamed the ‘Cosmic Reef’ as it looks like an undersea world.

Hubble was launched on April 24, 1990 on the Space Shuttle Discovery and has ‘revolutionised modern astronomy’, according to the European Space Agency.

‘The Hubble Space Telescope has shaped the imagination of truly a whole generation, inspiring not only scientists, but almost everybody,’ said Günther Hasinger, ESA Director of Science.

So far in its 30 year mission, the joint NASA and ESA space telescope has made 1.4 million observations and led to 17,000 research papers.

‘It is one of the most prolific space observatories in history and its rich data archive will fuel future astronomy research for generations to come,’ ESA wrote.

Astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson, said Hubble had spent 30 years of life looking to the outer universe and ‘bringing images of the most beautiful and spectacular cosmic phenomenon into our backyards’.

He said the telescope had spent a lifetime ‘bringing the universe down to Earth’.

Each year, Hubble has a small portion of its precious observing time dedicated to taking a special anniversary image, showcasing particularly beautiful objects.

These observations continue to challenge scientists with surprising new findings and to fascinate the public with ever more evocative images.

This year it has marked 30 years of discovery with a portrait of two colourful nebulae showing how massive stars are able to sculpt their homes of gas and dust.

Although NGC 2014 and NGC 2020 appear to be separate in the visible-light image taken by Hubble, they are actually part of one giant star formation complex.

The star-forming regions are dominated by the glow of stars at least 10 times more massive than our Sun.

These stars have short lives of only a few million years, compared to the 10-billion-year lifetime of our Sun.

‘The sparkling centerpiece of NGC 2014 is a grouping of bright, hefty stars near the centre of the image that has blown away its cocoon of hydrogen gas (coloured red) and dust in which it was born,’ wrote ESA.

‘A torrent of ultraviolet radiation from the star cluster is illuminating the landscape around it.’

These massive stars also unleash fierce winds that are eroding the gas cloud above and to the right of them.

The gas in these areas is less dense, making it easier for the stellar winds to blast through them, creating bubble-like structures reminiscent of brain coral.

By contrast, the blue-coloured nebula below NGC 2014 has been shaped by one mammoth star that is roughly 200 000 times more luminous than our Sun.

The star in this Hubble image is 15 times more massive than our Sun and is unleashing powerful winds, which have cleared out the area around it.

It has ejected its outer layers of gas, sweeping them around into a cone-like shape, and exposing its searing hot core.

Stars, both big and small, are born when clouds of dust and gas collapse because of gravity.

As more material falls onto the forming star, it finally becomes hot and dense enough at its centre to trigger the nuclear fusion reactions that make stars, including our Sun, shine.

Massive stars make up only a few percent of the billions of stars in our Universe. Yet they play a crucial role in shaping our Universe, through stellar winds, supernova explosions, and the production of heavy elements.

In its 30 years, Hubble has captivated the world with stunning images of stellar objects like the crab nebula, Jupiter and the Eagle Nebular – the Pillars of Creation.

Hubble has helped scientists pin down the age of the universe – to about 13.7 billion years – by measuring the brightness of variable stars.

‘Knowing the age of the universe isn’t just a matter of curiosity,’ Hubble scientists said in a statement.

‘By giving us a time scale for the development of stars and galaxies, it helps us refine our models of how the universe — and everything in it — formed.’

Astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori said: ‘NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has given us a tapestry of images of our universe, galaxies and stars far beyond than we imagined, that it is impossible to stress on its unquantifiable versatility and contribution to the field of space science. Happy birthday Hubble!’

It has also given researchers an insight into the formation of galaxies in the earliest years of our universe – through a single small spot in the sky.

Hubble helped astronomers discover that Pluto had multiple moons and allowed NASA to plan the New Horizons mission to the dwarf planet.

One of its more recent services has been to help astronomers search for planets outside of the solar system – so called exoplanets.

Hubble is due to be replaced next year by the James Webb Space Telescope – a joint ESA and NASA project.

However, unless there is a major fault with Hubble it will likely continue providing observations at least until James Webb launches and possibly beyond.

Unlike Hubble, James Webb will be further away – Hubble operated about 340 miles above the Earth but the James Webb telescope will be 930,000 miles away – nearly three times further away than the Moon.