Improves Prostate Cancer Screening – May Reduce the Need for MRIs

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) may help prevent overdiagnoses and so enhance prostate cancer screening, according to researchers at Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet. The same research group has now published a paper in The Lancet Oncology demonstrating that the addition of a novel blood test, the Stockholm3 test, can significantly reduce the number of MRIs conducted while also reducing the detection of tiny, low-risk cancers.

“Overall, our research indicates that we have identified the tools necessary to conduct effective and safe prostate cancer screening. After many years of debate and research, it feels amazing to be able to provide knowledge that can help improve men’s healthcare,” says Tobias Nordström, associate professor of urology at Karolinska Institutet’s Department of Clinical Sciences and the study’s principal investigator.

Current screening approaches – PSA (prostate-specific antigen) tests in conjunction with conventional biopsies – result in unnecessary biopsies and the discovery of a large number of small, low-risk cancers (overdiagnosis). As a result, no country, with the exception of Lithuania, has elected to implement a nationwide prostate cancer screening program, as the benefits exceed the risks.

The STHLM3MRI study’s findings were published in The New England Journal of Medicine on July 9, 2021.

