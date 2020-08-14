Intelligent aliens ‘will be found within our lifetimes’, scientist claims

Scientists will find intelligent aliens ‘within our lifetimes’, a renowned scientist has claimed.

Dr Garik Israelian, founder of Starmus Festival, believes that aliens could be found in the next few decades, adding that the discovery will ‘shake humanity.’

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I think we will discover intelligent life in our lifetime.

“At least, we will find clear signatures [evidence of life]that have come from intelligent life. It’s the kind of discovery that will shake humanity.

“It would be quite interesting for science, but I think it would make us realise ‘life is such an incredible thing, we’d better take care of what we’re doing on our own planet’.”

NASA ’s Perseverance rover launched to Mars at the end of last month, and Dr Israelian claims that it has around a 10% chance of finding microbes on the red planet.

He explained: “Perseverance has a 10 per cent chance of finding microbes on Mars. This is purely speculative. But it’s a good number, really.”

Aside from its Mars mission, NASA is also looking for signs of life elsewhere in the universe.

The space agency’s exoplanet programme is designed to scour the hundreds of billions of exoplanets in the Milky Way that could harbour alien life.

NASA explained: “The ultimate goal of NASA’s exoplanet program is to find unmistakable signs of current life.

“How soon that can happen depends on two unknowns: the prevalence of life in the galaxy and how lucky we get as we take those first, tentative, exploratory steps.”