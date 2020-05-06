Intensive farming increases the risk of epidemics, study shows

14 SHARES Share Tweet

Intensive farming provides the ideal conditions for bacteria and viruses to spread between animals and humans, increasing the risk of epidemics, experts have found.

The warning comes after researchers conducted a genetic analysis of the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni, which is commonly found in farmed cattle.

This microorganism is also the most common bacterial cause of human gastroenteritis, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The team found that the strains of the bug that are specific to cattle first emerged in the 20th century, coinciding with large increases in the number of farmed cattle.

Industrial agriculture caused anatomical, physiological and dietary changes in cattle that triggered genetic changes in the bacteria, the researchers said.

This, they argued, is what allowed it to cross the species barrier and infect humans.

The study comes days after vegan charity Viva! launched a campaign to highlight the connection between animal abuse, factory farming and novel human infections.

‘There are an estimated 1.5 billion cattle on Earth, each producing around 30 kg of manure each day,’ said paper author and biologist Sam Sheppard of the University of Bath.

‘If roughly 20 oer cent of these are carrying Campylobacter, that amounts to a huge potential public health risk.’

‘Over the past few decades, there have been several viruses and pathogenic bacteria that have switched species from wild animals to humans.’

‘HIV started in monkeys; H5N1 came from birds; now COVID-19 is suspected to have come from bats.’

‘Our work shows that environmental change and increased contact with farm animals has caused bacterial infections to cross over to humans too,’ Professor Sheppard added.

Prof Sheppard said that the previous epidemics should be a ‘wake-up call to be more responsible about farming methods.’

Campylobacter can be found in the faeces of chickens, pigs, cattle and wild animals — and is estimated to be present in the excrement of 20 per cent of cattle globally.

While infections caused by the bacteria are generally mild, they can be fatal among infants, young children, the elderly and people who are immuno-suppressed.

The bug has become resistant to antibiotics as a result of the medicines being used in farmed animals to help prevent disease outbreaks.

‘Human pathogens carried in animals are an increasing threat, added paper author and molecular biologist Dave Kelly of the University of Sheffield.

‘Our findings highlight how their adaptability can allow them to switch hosts and exploit intensive farming practices.’

The full findings of the study were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.