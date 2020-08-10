Japanese Carrier Spills 1,000 Tons of Crude Oil on Mauritius’ Pristine Beaches: Ship’s Cracks Can Lead to Worse Ecological Disaster

Japanese carrier creates an ecological disaster in Mauritius’ pristine beaches after spilling 1,000 tonnes of crude oil. According to Daily Mail UK’s latest report, the country’s leader warned that the cracks of the ship might totally break it into half, leading to the worse scenario.

The catastrophic oil spill forced thousands of Mauritius volunteers to create ways to contain the crude oil from swamping the pristine ocean and beaches, on Sunday, Aug. 9. The accident happened two weeks ago after the bulk carrier MV Wakashio ran aground.

The government had no choice but to declare an unprecedented environment emergency since the ship has been seeping fuel into a protected marine park, boasting unspoiled mangrove forests, endangered species, and coral reefs. Local authorities fear that the rough sea could further destroy the Japanese vessel, which ran aground on July 25, since their attempts to stabilize and pump 4,000 tonnes of fuel from the tanker’s hold have failed.

It was reported that the ship only started leaking crude oil this week. The country’s Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said that emergency team and response crews were able to stop the leak as of the moment. However, they are still preparing for any worst scenario.

“The risk of the boat breaking in half still exists,” said Jugnaught, after the cracks grew, which could lead to greater ecological disasters.

After France deployed a military aircraft and naval vessel from nearby Reunion Island, Japan confirmed that it would send a six-member expert team to help control the oil spill. Mauritius issued an appeal for international help to prevent any swamping in the pristine beaches.

The volunteers are marshalling along the coastline, creating improvised floating barriers stringed together using straws. Mitsui OSK Lines, which operates the Japanese vessel, claimed that the shipwreck spilled 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil.

“We are terribly sorry,” said Akihiko Ono, the shipping firm’s vice president, in an apology via Daily Mail UK. Akihiko said that they would make all-out efforts to help Mauritius to resolve the problem.

However, the conservationists said that the tanker’s crude oil could already do the damage. The large scale of the disaster was revealed by aerial footages, showing that the oil has already spread across the azure seas around the marooned cargo ship. The region’s fabled lagoons and inlets were also affected by the ship accident.

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.