Jeep teases its first electric bicycle in a Groundhog Day-inspired Super Bowl ad

Jeep has teased its first ever electric bicycle in a Groundhog Day-inspired Super Bowl ad starring Billy Murray, claiming it’s the ‘most capable’ off-road mountain bike yet.

The new Jeep-branded e-bike is being developed in partnership with all terrain electric bike maker QuietKat, which claims it can cover 40 miles on a single charge.

In the Super Bowl ad, Murray can be seen riding in the snow on the bike with the groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, in a basket on the front.

According to QuietKat the bike has a 750 watt electric motor, high-end suspension and 4.8-inch fat tires that can ‘tackle the most extreme terrain’.

Unlike the original Groundhog Day movie, released in 1993, Bill Murray finds himself much better equipped – with a Jeep Gladiator truck.

The focus of the advert is on the truck, but in the middle of the 60-second commercial, Murray climbs on the new e-bike, which is launching in June.

It is the first time Murray has ever starred in a US nationally televised advert and was broadcast on February 2, which is the actual Groundhog Day.

While Bill bemoans the day as he wakes up in the commercial, things get better as he encounters a shiny new Jeep on the street.

This gives him a new way to steal Punxsutawney Phil – the groundhog – then go on a series of adventures with the rodent.

Very few details have been released about the new bike, including what it will cost and exactly when it will be released.

Murray can be seen trying to get it up at a hill at about 40 seconds into the commercial, with the Gladiator truck in the background.

We do know some details about the bike thanks to the Jeep website, such as the fact it has 4.8-inch fat tires that can tackle ‘the most extreme terrain’ and ‘fire-link’ suspension with tractive capability.

QuietKat also says on its website for the Jeep e-bike that it will have a 750-watt motor that can do 40 miles on a single charge.

However, according to electric vehicle website Electrek, the motor shown in the clip is actually twice as powerful as QuietKat claims.

From studying the video, they say the bike Murray rides has a Bafang Ultra motor that can put 1,600 watts of peak power out and an ‘insane amount of torque’.

Electrek also claims it has high-end hydraulic disc brakes and other top-level components that put it in the high end of e-bikes.