Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is labeled an essential business and can keep working amid the coronavirus

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, will continue to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.

Blue Origin has been deemed essential because it falls under aerospace and defense sectors for ‘its future value to national security’.

It received sever million dollar contracts over the past two years that aim to bring both humans and cargo into Earth’s orbit, along with one for developing a lunar lander for the 2024 mission back to the moon.

An expert told the Financial Times that suspending operations at this time could impact timelines and launch schedules for space exploration.

As of Monday, there have been more than 143,000 cases and over 2,500 deaths reported in the US due to coronavirus.

The virus has caused a lockdown in the US as the virus is quickly spreading across the country.

Many states have issued stay-at-home policies and have forced non-essential business to close – President Trump said this could last until April 30th.

However, Blue Origin has been given the green light to continue operations.

A Blue Origin spokesperson told DailyMail.com: ‘Blue Origin’s work is considered mission essential as all the work we do resides within the aerospace and defense sector and is one of the 16 designated infrastructure sectors deemed as mission essential.

‘The Departments of Homeland Security and of Defense have issued guidance pertaining to mission essential activities necessary to preserve the defense industrial base.’

In 2018, the US Air Force awarded the firm and three others $2.3 billion in contracts for the development of rocket launch systems which will be used in national security missions – Blue Origin was awarded $500 million.

The firm was also one of the winners of NASA’s exploration technology contracts which was announced in September.

The contracts are part of a Department of Defense initiative to assure constant military access to space and curb reliance on foreign-made rocket engines.

Last year, Bezos revealed his company was developing a lander that will bring humans to the moon by 2024.

The plan could ultimately serve as a stepping stone for colonization of the moon and deeper space targets, Bezos suggested.

‘While Blue Origin continues to operate as an essential business, the safety and health of our employees is our highest priority,’ the Blue Origin spokesperson told DailyMail.com in an email.

‘We are financially supporting self-quarantine actions, and encouraging all employees who can effectively work from home to do so.

‘For those who need to come onsite, we have implemented measures to social distance our workforce and keep our facilities clean and safe.’

Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000 with the mission to have millions of people living and working in space, along with making space tourism a reality.

The firm has offices in Texas, Florida, Virginia, Alabama, Washington and California.

However, its California and Washington are part of the lockdown, mandating employees must work-from-home.

Nearly 738,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus worldwide, and the global death toll has passed 35,000.