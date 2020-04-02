Just Salad suspends its reusable bowls scheme ‘to ensure peace of mind’ over coronavirus fears

Just Salad has suspended its reusable bowls scheme in order ‘to ensure peace of mind’ among customers over fears of spreading coronavirus.

The announcement from the fast casual restaurant chain comes just days after coffee shops Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks stopped use of personal mugs.

The reuse scheme — which Just Salad calls the largest in the world — has run for 14 years and was estimated to save on more than 75,000 pounds of waste annually.

Customers can purchase a reusable bowl for $1 (£0.81), which they take home and clean themselves. Use of the bowls also entitles users to a free salad topping.

Just Salad operates restaurants in 50 locations across the United States, as as well as within the city of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

‘Today, we are taking the unprecedented step of temporarily pausing this EPA-award-winning program,’ said Just Salad CEO and Founder Nick Kenner in an statement.

‘We’re doing so NOT because of any health or sanitation shortcomings, but rather to ensure the peace of mind of our guests during this period of uncertainty.’

The reusable bowl scheme meets hygiene standards as approved by the New York City department of Health, Mr Kenner added, noting that — unlike with similar programmes at other restaurants — Just Salad staff do not touch customer’s bowls.

‘That is why [the scheme] has operated for so long, and so successfully — serving as testament that planetary health and human health can coexist,’ he added.

For now, customers with reusable bowls can — by showing their bowl or the emailed statement from Just Salad on the change — receive their food in a disposable container instead, along with the free topping benefit of the bowl scheme.

‘It truly pains us to pause this program,’ Mr Kenner added.

‘Personally, I prefer the Just Salad Reusable Bowl and like having ownership of my food container from end to end.’

‘But we recognize that continuing it at this time could create additional anxiety for some of our guests — and that’s the last thing anyone needs right now.’

‘We look forward not only to bringing back the Reusable Bowl program, but to making it an even bigger, better program in the years ahead.’

Alongside the suspension of the reusable bowl scheme, Just Salad have said that they will also be increasing of the cleaning and sanitising of their restaurants.

Serving procedures have also been revised to reduce indirect contact between customers and employees — such as by issuing disposable forks at the checkout, rather than making them available in the customer area.

The chain will also be offering so-called ‘contactless’ online deliveries, in which the firm will leave orders outside of residences without knocking, allowing customers to receive their food without needing to interact directly with delivery drivers.

In addition, Just Salad will be offering fully-paid sick leave to all of their staff and will be encouraging any employee who does not feel well to stay at home.

‘We will continue to monitor events closely and take all necessary steps to keep our guests and teammates healthy,’ Mr Kenner concluded.