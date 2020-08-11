Killer Robots Might Surface as Autonomous Weapons Increase, Experts Warn

Experts said that the world must come together to stop the killer robots, which could pose a grave threat to humanity. According to Independent U.K.’s latest report, various countries agreed to entirely ban autonomous weapons and stop the development of future killer reports.

The researchers warned that it would be unacceptable if weapons systems can freely select and assassinate their targets without any human supervision or control.

The new Human Rights Watch’s research called “Stopping Killer Robots: Country Positions on Banning Fully Autonomous Weapons and Retaining Human Control,” confirmed that 30 countries had expressed their desire for an international treaty, that states human control must remain over the use of autonomous force.

According to HRW’s latest report, the new study focused on reviewing the policies of the 97 countries, which shared their views regarding killer robots way back in 2013. The majority of the countries agreed that decision-making and human control are important to the legality and acceptability of weapons systems.

The policy of the United Kingdom also states that human oversight is still a must when using autonomous weapons. However, the U.K. is not included in the countries since it is still developing its own “autonomous solutions” in weapons systems.

The Human Rights Watch’s arms division advocacy director and the Campaign To Stop Killer Robots’ coordinator, Mary Wareham, said that there is a need for urgent international action on the issue since artificial intelligence and other technologies are continuously spreading.

“Removing human control from the use of force is now widely regarded as a grave threat to humanity that, like climate change, deserves urgent multilateral action,” said Wareham.

“An international ban treaty is the only effective way to deal with the serious challenges raised by fully autonomous weapons,” she added.

Wareham explained that it is an ethical imperative, a moral obligation, and a legal necessity to retain human control over the use of such weapons. She added that all the countries must have an urgency to open negotiations on a new international ban treaty for the robotic weapons.

The report suggested that a small number of military powers, including Russia and the United States, have rejected other countries’ proposals. In contrast, a large number of countries and international organizations have supported the campaign.

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.