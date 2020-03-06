Lakes could be dramatically altered by extreme weather changes

Lakes could be dramatically altered and the quality of drinking water threatened by extreme weather including storms and heatwaves, a new study finds.

A team of climate scientists led by researchers from the University of Vermont studied algae in lakes to see how they would respond a changing climate.

They say that an increase in violent storms would have a particularly damaging impact on the algae – but little research has been done into how much of an impact.

The report, compiled by a team of 39 researchers from 20 countries, called for much more detailed research to be carried out to find out how it would affect ecosystems.

The scientists found that they could not confidently predict how lakes will respond to the more frequent and intense storms that are expected in a warming world.

Lead researcher Dr Jason Stockwell, an aquatic ecologist at the University of Vermont, said if extreme weather significantly changes carbon, nutrient or energy cycling in lakes then we need to know exactly what issues this will cause.

‘Lakes can flip, like a lightbulb, from one healthy state to an unhealthy one – and it can be hard or impossible to flip them back again,’ he said.

The new study, published in the journal Global Change Biology, focused on phytoplankton – microscopic plants commonly known as algae.

Lakes are especially sensitive to storms, because they experience them directly and receive storm runoff, like sediments and microplastics.

‘Phytoplankton are of particular concern because they are the base of the food web and a critical driver of water quality,’ said Stockwell.

Researchers know how lakes physically respond to storms but that is only part of the story as very little is known about the biological impact.

When a lake is impacted by a storm the water column mixes, water temperature changes, and sediments can be churned up from the bottom or delivered by rivers and streams to make the lake more turbid.

‘The biological impact of storms on phytoplankton and other plants and animals is fundamental to how lakes behave,’ said Stockwell.

He said unfortunately this is also poorly understood.

In a search of thousands of scientific articles from around the world, the scientists found just 31 studies on 18 lakes that connected storms to freshwater lake conditions, and then to phytoplankton – a type of algae.

Not only was the information sparse, but the few available findings were inconsistent – so more research is needed.

It became clear that the scientific community has a poor understanding of how phytoplankton respond to storms.

They also don’t know how their responses may differ by storm types, across different lakes, or even at different times of year.

In response the scientists have called for a collaborative, multi-disciplinary effort by modellers, limnologists and other scientists to develop a research framework of storm impacts on algae.

Dr Stockwell added: ‘We must quickly learn more–so we can better respond to the very real and pressing threat of climate change on lakes around the world.

‘Without healthy lakes, we are sunk.’

The research has been published in the journal Global Change Biology.