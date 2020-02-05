LG Electronics PULLS OUT of MWC over coronavirus fears

Tech firm LG has become the first major company to pull out of the global tech extravaganza Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this month over coronavirus fears.

The Korean company will instead hold separate events in the near future to announce its latest gadgets.

Experts fear this may cause a ‘domino affect’ and see other major players withdraw from the event, which is one of the key dates in the technology industry calendar.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak continues to rise, with Chinese authorities reporting almost 500 deaths and more than 24,500 infections.

The GSM Association, which runs the summit, has responded by saying coronavirus has had ‘minimal impact on the event thus far’ and saying it has precautions in place.

This week it announced onsite signs to encourage its expected 100,000 attendees to adhere to hygiene recommendations and follow a ‘no-handshake policy’.

In response to the LG bombshell, Chinese mobile phone manufacturers Xiaomi, Huawei and Oppo have been clarifying their own position.

Based in Beijing, Shenzhen and Dongguan respectively, the three firms will still be attending the event.

Xiaomi has said it will attend the event as normal, but has cancelled its trip for Chinese media.

‘LG Electronics is closely monitoring the situation related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was recently declared a global emergency by the World Health Organisation, as the virus continues to spread outside China,’ the company said in a statement.

‘With the safety of its employees, partners and customers foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain.

‘This decision removes the risk of exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel, which has already become more restrictive as the virus continues to spread across borders.

‘In lieu of its participation in MWC, LG will be holding separate events in the near future to announce its 2020 mobile products.

‘LG Electronics thanks its supporters and the public for their understanding during these difficult and challenging times.’

Industry analyst Ben Wood, from CCS Insight, said LG’s decision was a ‘big development’ for the show, adding that he hoped it would not cause a ‘domino effect with other companies’.

Tech company ZTE, also based in Shenzen, China, recently cancelled its press conference at the event but will still attend the Barcelona event.

In a statement released last night, it said this was because it is ‘an overly courteous company, and simply don’t want to make people uncomfortable’.

Oppo, the Chinese manufacturer which has its headquarters more than 600 miles (1,000km) away from the outbreak ground zero in Hubei, told MailOnline: ‘OPPO is proceeding with MWC as planned, taking all precautions to ensure the safety of its staff, media and partners.’

Huawei Technologies said it still planned to hold events around the forthcoming MWC.

‘We are keeping a close eye on matters and having to internally adjust accordingly and responsibly,’ it said in a statement of its own.

‘As it stands, London and Barca events still planned. But … things are changing constantly.’

In response to the unprecedented decision from LG to ditch the marquee event, GSMA issued an updated statement on the event’s status following the continued coronavirus spread.

It has beefed up precautions in the wake of the LG announcement and will now install onsite signage reminding attendees of hygiene recommendations, install a ‘mic change protocol’ for speakers and is also putting in place a ‘no-handshake policy’.

In its latest statement, GSMA said: ‘The GSMA confirms that there is minimal impact on the event thus far. MWC Barcelona 24-27 February 2020, will proceed as planned.’

It continued: ‘GSMA colleagues around the world are taking strong measures to contain and lessen any further spread of the virus.

‘These measures include adhering to advice from the WHO and other health authorities, respecting travel restrictions where they exist, arriving early in Spain to allow time for self-quarantine and ensuring access to masks.’