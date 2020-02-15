London’s Bronze Age treasure trove the ‘Havering Hoard’ to go on display in April

London’s largest ever Bronze Age collection of items is set to go on display to the public.

The treasure trove of 453 artefacts dating back nearly 3,000 years includes axe heads, spearheads, fragments of swords, daggers, knives and copper ingots.

Also found were rare a pair of terret rings which are thought to have been used to prevent the reins from tangling on horse-drawn carts.

All the items were found by archaeologists in September 2018 and date back to between 800BC and 900BC.

The so-called Havering Hoard will be the centrepiece of a display at the Museum of London Docklands which is set to open on April 3.

The hoard will travel to the Havering Museum for display after going on show at the Museum Of London Docklands.

Experts believe the location may have been a weapon shop or blacksmiths due to how carefully the items were grouped together.

They also haven’t ruled out the collection being an offering to the gods – a common practice in Bronze Age societies.

The find was officially declared a treasure earlier this year and is the third largest Bronze Age discovery ever in the UK.

Curator Kate Sumnall, from the Museum of London, said in October: ‘We can tell a lot about what life was like for Bronze Age people living in this part of London.

‘Hoarding is something we see a lot of in the late Bronze Age. We don’t have all the answers. Our knowledge of the Bronze Age is quite fragmentary.

‘But every time we find something it gives us another piece in that jigsaw puzzle.

‘This may have been a store, for a metal worker, or some sort of offering to the gods perhaps. We don’t know.

‘It may have been for recycling. Bronze can be melted down and recast almost an infinite number of times.’

It is well-known that Bronze Age societies made sacrifices to appease their gods.

Offerings were made by either burying the sacrifice in the ground or placing it in water.

Almost all the objects appear to be partially broken or damaged and it is not known why they were not recovered.

Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson said: ‘This extraordinary discovery adds immensely to our understanding of Bronze Age life.

‘The opportunity to investigate here and ultimately unearth the remarkable hoards that have come to light was only possible because of the effective partnership between archaeologists and developers.’

Roy Stephenson, London’s historic environment lead at the Museum Of London, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be able to display this momentous discovery for the first time at the Museum Of London Docklands as the centrepiece of a major exhibition in April 2020.’

The museum acquired the objects after they were declared treasure by the coroner.