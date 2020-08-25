LOOK: Bizarre Cold Gas Shooting on the Milky Way is Key to New Star Formations in the Galaxy!

A strange discovery by scientists shows a bizarre shooting of cold gas “bullets” right in the middle of the Milky Way Galaxy leaves researchers baffled on the source. The Milky Way’s odd shot gives scientists huge clues that hint the future of the galaxy!

The Milky Way Galaxy uses different types of gas found on the cosmic space to form new stars and heavenly bodies that are essential to the growth and survival of the universe. The universe contains a massive collection of stars that came from the efforts of the entire galaxy to keep them alive.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) ages the Milky Way Galaxy to be 13.6 billion years old. Most galaxies were formed during the universe’s early years that dates back to 13.8 billion years ago-the most recent galaxy known to be created 500 million years old, as of now.

The Australian National University recently published a study that focused on the mysterious gas clouds that expel right in the middle of the Milky Way. Professor Naomi McClure-Griffiths from the Australian National University (ANU) said that this phenomenon is a way of the galaxy “to shoot itself in the foot.” The scientists see this happening as a kind of “self-harm” done by the Milky Way.

“When you drive out a lot of mass, you’re losing some of the material that could be used to form stars, and if you lose enough of it, the galaxy can’t form stars at all anymore.” Prof. McClure-Griffth said.

Milky Way’s cold gas plume right in the center of the vast space may suggest that impending doom is coming. However, scientists and researchers are not threatened by this, instead, excites and amazes them because of its active status.

The star-forming gas shoots itself right in the middle of the galaxy and becomes lost in the process. The Milky Way’s Fermi Bubble, two giant orbs that emit hot gas and cosmic rays, were discovered a decade ago and hints of the wind present right at the center.

However, scientists note that this is not the source because the current gas found is cold and dense. Cold and dense gasses move around less likely due to their massive structure, and the “bullet-like” movement of the said cold gas is a phenomenon which the scientists find odd.

Sci-News.com reports that this phenomenon is quite unclear. The Supermassive Black Hole named Sagittarius A* that is found in the middle region of the Milky Way does not contribute or generate the shooting of cold gas.

Sagittarius A* is a black hole is classified as “Supermasive” due to its size that is four million times the mass of the Solar System’s Sun.

Scientist refers to this phenomenon as the “first-of-its-kind” because this is the Milky Way’s first observed happening that divulges cold gas right in the middle of the galaxy, without any known source. Several observations are seen with distant galaxies with significantly larger black holes within them, according to Dr Enrico Di Teodoro from John Hopkins University.

Currently, there are no known facts with regards to the dangers or threats it brings to the whole galaxy with the Milky Way losing its star-forming gas. Scientists continue to study and understand the reason behind the cold-gas’ bizarre expulsion right in the middle of space.

This study is recently published in the Journal Nature last Wednesday, August 19.

