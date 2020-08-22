LOOK: NASA’s Small Asteroid Will Pass by Earth’s Proximity a Day Before the 2020 Presidential Elections

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently discovered that an asteroid would pass near the Earth’s proximity a day before the 2020 Presidential Elections.

NASA currently monitors the trajectory of a planetoid boulder initially discovered in 2018 that will make a visit close to the planet’s proximity, a day before the 2020 U.S. Presidential Elections, on Nov. 2. The Center for Near-Earth Object studies from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory discovered the asteroid’s nearby journey.

WHIO reports that astronomers from NASA spotted the asteroid as early as 2018 in San Diego County’s Palomar Observatory that also entailed a 13-day observation arc. However, the study two years ago did not show any progression from the asteroid and was not detected ever since.

The cosmic object is named Asteroid 2018VP1 and is expected to drop by Earth’s proximity on Nov. 2, a day ahead of the Nov. 3 Presidential Elections in the country.

Currently, the asteroid is estimated to close the planet between 4,700 miles and 260,000 miles. This distance will only pass by Earth’s proximity, and the probability of the asteroid to collide or enter the planet’s atmosphere is at 0.41 percent or 1 in 240 chances.

Asteroid 2018VP1 is a small cosmic object originating from the Apollo group of asteroids discovered in 2018. The asteroid is only seven feet in diameter, and the potential hazard it will bring based on the logarithmic scale is rated at -3.57

The asteroid also orbits the Solar System’s sun every 730 days or two years, coming as close to the giant star as 0.91 AU or astronomical unit, according to Space Reference.

Currently, scientists are not alarmed despite the nearing schedule of the asteroid’s visit because 2018VP1 poses a low risk or threat. Even if the asteroid enters the Earth, it would break up to small pieces and show a bright display of meteor shower.

Asteroid 2018VP1 is ranked -3.57 at the Palermo Scale and zero at the Torino Scale, making it not a cause of concern. The Torino scale is the measure of the actual risk or danger that the object brings, also taking into consideration the size and mass of the asteroid.

Several videos on YouTube appeared that explores more of the asteroid and making a big deal with its supposed arrival near Earth that will result in an “impact.” Social Media posts circulating online also tackles the asteroid’s appearance and suggests people worry about it.

Forbes, on the other hand, opposes these speculations and is clarifying that NASA scientists are not concerned with the asteroid’s arrival. The cosmic object that is flying towards the planet will still have a considerable distance of 4,700 miles as it passes by.

2018’s study of Asteroid 2018VP1 that showed no further details is perfectly understandable because asteroids that come near Earth’s proximity only show its sign and trajectory when it nears its arrival. Sometimes, asteroids are only seen days before their approach and even as it has already passed by.

