Marriott reveals the personal information of 5.2 MILLION guests were exposed in major data breach 

Personal information of 5.2 million Marriott guests have been illegally accessed online in the hotel group’s second major data breach in less than two years.

The firm revealed Tuesday that information may have included names, phone numbers, birthdays, loyalty information and room preferences.

Marriott spotted an ‘unexpected amount’ of guest information had been accessed at the end of February using login credentials of two employees at a franchised property.

However, those logins have since been disabled while the group assists authorities with their investigation to track down the digital thieves.

‘The company believes that this activity started in mid-January 2020,’ Marriott shared in a statement.

‘Upon discovery, the company confirmed that the login credentials were disabled, immediately began an investigation, implemented heightened monitoring, and arranged resources to inform and assist guests.’

‘Marriott also notified relevant authorities and is supporting their investigations.’

This is the second time in less than two years Marriott has had to come forward about a massive data breach.

In November 2018, the firm announced that 500 million guests’ data may have been exposed in breaches of the system for its Starwood portfolio that began in 2014.

The ‘data security incident’ has affected hotels including Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire as well as London’s Park Lane Sheraton Grand, Westbury Mayfair and Le Meridien Piccadilly.

The database stored information including passport numbers, dates of births, names, addresses and phone numbers for 327 million guests.

The recent data breach, according to Marriott, did not seem to include credit card information, passport numbers or driver’s license information.

Marriott said Tuesday it has informed guests of the new data breach. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company is offering affected guests free enrollment in a personal information monitoring service for up to one year.

‘Marriott also remains committed to further strengthening its protections to detect and remediate incidents such as this in the future,’ the company said in a statement.

The group also noted that it has insurance, including cyber insurance, commensurate with its size and the nature of its operations, and the company is working with its insurers to assess coverage.