Mars formed slowly over the course of 20 million years

Mars took 20 million years to become the big rusty globe that it is today, according to a new study – almost 15 million years longer than previously suggested.

US scientists think up to three large asteroids around 620 to 1,240 miles (1,000 to 2,000km) in diameter may have hit the planet relatively early in its development.

They think the planet then formed gradually, accumulating mass by pulling particles into its gravitational field that bulked it up to reach its current 4,200-mile diameter.

The study contradicts previous theories that the Red Planet grew rapidly in the space of just 2 billion to 4 billion years after the Solar System started to form.

There are around 200 Martian meteorites on Earth, thought to have been ejected from the Mars during collisions with large asteroids.

In the past, scientists have used these Martian meteorites to construct a timeline of the planet’s formation and map its mysterious history.

But due to a limited number of meteorites available for research, the scientists think the ‘prevailing view of Mars’ formation may be biased’.

The team based their findings on computer modelling simulations of an asteroid hitting Mars that took place after the formation of its core and mantle – the layer surrounding the core.

‘We knew Mars received elements such as platinum and gold from early, large collisions,’ said lead author of the study Dr. Simone Marchi at Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas.

‘To investigate this process, we performed smoothed-particle hydrodynamics impact simulations.

‘Based on our model, early collisions produce a heterogeneous, marble-cake-like Martian mantle.

‘These results suggest that the prevailing view of Mars formation may be biased by the limited number of meteorites available for study.’

Of approximately 61,000 meteorites found on Earth, just 200 or so are thought to be of Martian origin.

Samples show variations in elements such as tungsten, platinum and gold, which indicate Mars was bombarded by asteroids some time after its primary core formation ended.

‘We knew Mars received elements such as platinum and gold from early, large collisions,’ said Dr Marchi, whose study was published in Science Advances.

‘To investigate this process, we performed smoothed-particle hydrodynamics impact simulations.

‘Based on our model, early collisions produce a heterogeneous, marble-cake-like Martian mantle.

‘These results suggest that the prevailing view of Mars’ formation may be biased by the limited number of meteorites available for study.’

The previous estimate of rapid growth between two billion to four billion years was based on analysis of tungsten in the Martian meteorites.

Elements such as tungsten tend to migrate from a planet’s mantle and into its central iron core during formation.

Evidence of these elements in the Martian mantle, as found in these meteorites, indicate that Mars was bombarded by rocky space debris sometime after its primary core formation ended.

Large, early collisions could have altered the balance of tungsten, which could support a Mars formation timescale of up to 20 million years, as shown by the new model.

‘To fully understand Mars, we need to understand the role the earliest and most energetic collisions played in its evolution and composition,’ Marchi said.

The next generation of Mars missions, including plans to return samples to Earth, could provide new information on the variability of iron-loving elements in Martian rocks and the early evolution of the Red Planet.

This July, NASA’s Mars 2020 mission will take off with a touchdown on the Martian surface set for February 2021.

The six-wheeled robotic lander will anal;yse the dusty surface of the planet to seek signs of habitable conditions or microbial life in its past.

The Mars 2020 rover’s drill can collect core samples of rocks and soils and set them aside in a ‘cache’ on the surface of Mars.

A future mission could potentially return these samples to Earth.

The European Space Agency and Russia’s Roscosmos will also launch the ‘Rosalind Franklin rover’ this summer as part of the next stage of their ExoMars project to find signs of past life on Mars.