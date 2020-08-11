Merus Joins List of Companies Promising to Go Climate Neutral – CO2 Footprint

There’s one name that goes hand in when we talk about clean water, and that’s Merus. Cleaning impure elements in water is the main aim at Merus. The Merus Ring is effective in cleaning substances like rust and lime from water. This is an environmentally-friendly and sustainable product with long-term effects. It helps in saving energy and also replaces different chemical solutions.

But with time, the climates across the world have also changed. Nowadays, people are more open to conversing about environmental aspects. It would not be constructive to discuss these changes at the moment. But what is a major point of discussion here is that Merus is going climate-neutral.

Yes, Merus has plans to operate in a climate-neutral manner, and it has already started working on this.

Climate Neutrality- The Project

The path towards operating in a climate-neutral manner has started with Merus being bent on the use of trains in place of airplanes. Journeys are being compensated on an extensive scale when train journeys are not a possibility.

Next, the packing materials at Merus have also changed. There’s no plastic being used anymore. There’s very little use of paper with invoices and brochures being sent online.

In the first stage of going climate-neutral, Merus calculates the amount of CO2 it generates as a firm.

The process involves getting an answer to questions like:

● What amount of electricity is required for CNC processing or sawing?

● How much CO2 is released for producing 1 Kg aluminum?

● What amount of energy is required for transforming aluminum into a Merus Ring?

● How much energy is required for engraving the Merus logo and serial number onto the ring?

● What is the distance covered by the Merus Ring on its way to the customers?

● What is the distance covered by the Merus Ring from the supplier to the company?

Merus is now working on considering the distance to its dealers and consumers along with the medium of transportation. It is looking to stay away from the use of parcel services or carriers for delivering its packages.

Everything is being done to get the perfect CO2 balance while transporting the Merus Ring to various destinations.

Merus’s Goals

The first objective that Merus is looking to achieve on its path of going climate-neutral is to determine the CO2 amount directly released because of its business operations. It works on estimating the figures and then instantly gets to work so the CO2 amount can be avoided or compensated for.

There are already some essential measures to eliminate the amount of CO2 generated due to Merus’s business operations. The company has plans to obtain electricity through renewable energies and hydroelectric power units exclusively. On the charts are plans to engrave the Merus rings with electricity generated from renewable sources of energy.

The long-term climate-neutrality objectives of Merus include understanding the amount of CO2 that can effectively be saved by using the rings. To be more specific, measures are being placed in the field of calculating the positive contributions made to the CO2 balance of the customers.

The procedure is difficult but not impossible. Significant problems are sure to come up because all the installations are entirely exclusive. Nevertheless, proper measures are being made for climate protection instead of concentrating on the figures on paper.

Other Important Steps for Climate Protection

Apart from trying to improve its CO2 balance by reducing air travel, Merus is fast working on shifting its offices and production units to electricity generated from renewable sources of energy. There are plans of compensating for the existing CO2 emissions once these small and large measures are in place.

Merus even has plans of storing and binding generated CO2 as biomass. For this to happen, the company is planting trees on a huge scale. Hopefully, such measures on the part of Merus will help in closing the CO2 emission cycle and in binding it as biomass.

Final Verdict

The measures mentioned above are probably the only way out for Merus to reach its objective of being climate-neutral through its product. It is on its patch of creating genuinely sustainable and environmentally-friendly solutions by compensating or preventing environmental impact.

There is still considerable work left in the field of implementing the measures put in place by Merus. At present, the efforts made by Merus are working and bring in benefits in the right direction. But further carefulness is required to reach the objective of having a CO2 balance.