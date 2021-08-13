Microbes Turn Back the Clock: New Research Discovers Their Potential To Reverse Aging in the Brain

Research from APC Microbiome Ireland (APC) at University College Cork (UCC) published on August 9, 2021, in the leading international scientific journal Nature Aging introduces a novel approach to reverse aspects of aging-related deterioration in the brain and cognitive function via the microbes in the gut.

As our population ages, one of the key global challenges is to develop strategies to maintain healthy brain function. This ground-breaking research opens up potentially new therapeutic avenues in the form of microbial-based interventions to slow down brain aging and associated cognitive problems.

The work was carried out by researchers in the Brain-Gut-Microbiota lab in APC led by Prof John F. Cryan, Vice President for Research & Innovation, University College Cork as well as a Principal Investigator at APC Microbiome Ireland an SFI Research Centre, based in University College Cork and Teagasc Moorepark.

There is a growing appreciation of the importance of the microbes in the gut on all aspects of physiology and medicine. In this latest mouse study the authors show that by transplanting microbes from young into old animals they could rejuvenate aspects of brain and immune function. Prof John F. Cryan, says “Previous research published by the APC and other groups internationally has shown that the gut microbiome plays a key role in aging and the aging process. This new research is a potential game-changer , as we have established that the microbiome can be harnessed to reverse age-related brain deterioration. We also see evidence of improved learning ability and cognitive function.” Although very exciting Cryan cautions that “it is still early days and much more work is needed to see how these findings could be translated in humans.”

