Microsoft launches interactive map that tracks the coronavirus pandemic in real time

Microsoft’s search engine Bing has launched a coronavirus tracker which offers real-time updates on the spread of COVID-19.

The platform is propped up by the considerable technological prowess of Microsoft, one of the world’s largest technology companies, and pools data from various legitimate sources.

Figures on deaths, total confirmed cases and the number of recovered people is shown on a global scale as well as by individual country.

A Microsoft spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘To provide people quick and easy ways to find the information they need during this time, we are aggregating data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), among other authoritative sources, into accessible experiences across MSN and Bing.’

The tracker is available on desktop and mobile and users can navigate the map to find localised information.

Selecting a city will bring up the most up-to-date figures as well as news articles from trustworthy sources, as suggested by Bing.

The number of confirmed cases continues to rise sharply around the world, with Europe not the epicentre of the viral infection.

According to the Bing tracker, there are more than 172,000 cases globally and of these, more than 6,600 died.

It also breaks down the data by nation and shows that China still has the most cases of a single country, followed by Italy, Iran, Spain, South Korea, Germany, France, the US, Switzerland and the UK.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been formally classified as a pandemic and has brought much of the world to a halt.

Sporting events and mass gatherings have been cancelled, millions of people are now working from home and hospitals threaten to be overrun by ill patients.

The Bing tool feature has launched as Italy and Spain join China in implementing a mass lockdown of citizens to prevent the spread of the virus.

Europe is now the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak with more than 57,000 cases and 2,345 deaths.

The continent is moving deeper into lockdown today with 100million people retreating to their homes.

In the UK, Boris Johnson is facing mounting pressure for a dramatic escalation of the government’s coronavirus response – as ministers struggled to explain why there has yet to be a ban on big gatherings and a school shutdown.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended the UK’s limited action so far, saying it was ‘science led’ and accusing other countries of ‘populist’ measures that ‘don’t have the right impact’.

But he conceded that Britain will soon need the same tough steps, as it was only a ‘little behind’ neighbours such as France and Germany in the progress of the disease.

Fears over the impact of the coronavirus were laid bare today in a leaked Public Health England (PHE) briefing warning that a ‘worst case’ scenario could see an epidemic last until spring next year, and mean 7.9million needing hospital treatment.

The Transport Secretary said people over the age of 70 will be asked to self-isolate ‘as and when the moment is right’ – but that they would still be able to go outside and ‘walk the dog’.

He said it is ‘quite likely’ that elderly people would have to self-isolate for months, but added: ‘It is the case that people will be able to go out and walk the dog. It’s about being sensible but not mixing in crowds.’

However, the UK appears increasingly out of step with other countries in terms of its response to the emergency.

Singapore foreign minister Lawrence Wong suggested Britain’s abandonment of efforts to ‘contain’ coronavirus will lead to cases rising ‘even more sharply’.

He told a press conference: ‘In the case of the UK it is rising very rapidly but it’s not just about the numbers but the fact that these countries have abandoned any attempt at containing the spread of the virus.

‘They have said so publicly, especially the UK and Switzerland, perhaps less so for Japan; but certainly in the case of the UK and Switzerland.

‘I think the UK has been most public in acknowledging that there’s no point containing and they are simply now at the phase of trying to delay the spread.

‘So if there is no deliberate effort to contain then we anticipate that the numbers of infected cases in these countries will rise even more sharply in the coming days or weeks, and that’s why we are quite concerned.’