Microsoft’s unreleased ‘tablet-phone’ is filmed on public transport

Microsoft’s as-yet-unreleased foldable ‘tablet phone’ has been spotted in public.

The rotating hybrid device, which consists of two screens that swivel on a central pivot, was filmed by a YouTuber on public transport.

The unknown Surface Duo user is can be seen playing games and reading emails on the device, which was unveiled by Microsoft in October but remains unreleased.

Once folded, a shiny silver casing with the embossed Microsoft logo is clearly visible.

The video has been posted to YouTube by a user called Israel Rodriguez and was filmed on Vancouver’s SkyTrain, according to The Verge.

It’s not known who the owner of the Surface Duo is or how they got their hands on the device, but the video provides a good idea of how it handles.

Microsoft calls its Surface Duo ‘the perfect balance of productivity and mobility’.

‘With two screen connected by a revolutionary 360-degree hinge, Surface Duo brings together the best of Microsoft and Android to re-imagine productivity on the go,’ the company states on its website.

Rather than having a foldable screen like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, Surface Duo consists of two 5.6-inch screens that rotate around a central hinge.

The two screens provide two separate displays or can form one complete 9-inch display like any tablet – albeit with a gap in the middle due to the hinge.

The idea is that users can enjoy a tablet-sized screen while being able to fit the device in their pocket.

Users can also lie one screen flat and use an attachable Bluetooth keyboard to resemble a conventional laptop.

Microsoft maintains that the Surface Duo is not a phone, despite the fact it makes phone calls, but a new tablet.

‘Make no mistake, this is a Surface device,’ said the company’s chief product officer Panos Panay at the Surface Duo’s launch event back in October.

‘We know scientifically you’ll be more productive on two screens,’ he said.

‘But it has to be elegant. It has to fit in your pocket.’

The company’s days of releasing smartphones are over, with the company advising users of its now defunct Windows 10 Mobile operating system to switch to Android or iOS devices because of its lack of app support.

This new Surface Duo runs Android and is scheduled for release around Christmas 2020.

Microsoft also revealed the Surface Neo last October, which is similar to the Surface Duo but has a larger screen.

The Surface Neo has two 9-inch screens that unfold to form a substantial 13-inch display.

It’s equipped with a pen that attaches and charges magnetically on the back and a magnetically attached keyboard that folds over onto one screen creating a laptop-like device, just like the Surface Duo.

Like the Surface Duo, Surface Neo folds down a central hinge, which could be seen as something of an eyesore when the device is fully unfolded.

Microsoft hopes the lack of a novelty bendy screen won’t hold back the Surface Duo and Surface Neo when they are released into what is becoming a crowded foldable device market.

On Tuesday, Samsung is set to unveil a smartphone with a screen that folds up like the ‘clamshell’ phones of the 1990s and 2000s.

The Galaxy Z Flip, which is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch foldable display made of ‘ultra-thin’ glass, was revealed in an advert during Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony but will be officially unveiled by the company tonight.

The Galaxy Z Flip will join Samsung’s £1,800 Galaxy Fold smartphone, which was released last year, as well as Motorola’s Razr and Huawei’s Mate X.

Dell revealed a concept for a device with a screen that folds last month, while tech giant Apple is still smoothing out the cracks in its plans to release foldable devices.

Apple may be working on a new foldable version of the iPhone, according to a patent filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office this week, but it’s unlikely to be released this year.