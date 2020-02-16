Microsoft’s xCloud becomes first cloud gaming service to launch on iOS in nearly a decade

It may sound like a fever dream, but Xbox is now available on the iPhone.

In an expansion of a beta test for Microsoft’s cloud-based game streaming service, xCloud, iOS can now start playing Xbox games – or in this case just one game – that are traditionally only available on their home consoles using their iPhones and iPads.

As noted by The Verge, the introduction of xCloud to the iOS ecosystem is the first time a cloud gaming service has appeared on the operating system since OnLive, an app-base cloud gaming service, nearly 10 years ago.

Unfortunately for Apple customers looking to test the service out, the beta test filled up almost instantly according to Microsoft, with 10,000 testers signing up in less than 24 hours.

What makes the existence of xCloud on iOS even more significant, even if it is just a beta test, is the fact that no other major cloud streaming service, including Google’s Stadia is available via Apple’s App Store.

xCloud tests has already been rolled out on Android starting last year as the service advances in its beta stage.

Microsoft says there are some differences between how xCloud’s test ahs functioned on Android and how it will play out on iOS.

‘To comply with App Store policies, the preview experience on iOS may look and feel different for those who have been testing on Android,’ wrote Microsoft.

Among the differences, says Microsoft, will be the duration of the testing time for users.

‘Because of how iOS TestFlight works, those who are accepted into the iOS TestFlight preview may not necessarily participate for the full duration of the preview,’ reads a blog post.

‘As noted earlier, there are limited spaces available, so for testing purposes we may need to cycle through registrants in order to best utilize the available testing audience. This also means that even if you miss out on the initial allocation, you might receive an invitation to participate later in the preview!’

Unlike Android tests, participants will also only be able to play one game, “Halo: The Master Chief Collection” in Microsoft’s iOS beta.

As is the case with prior tests, those lucky enough to get into xCloud on iOS will only need a valid Microsoft account which is associated with their Xbox gamertag and an Xbox One wireless controller that is capable of connecting via Bluetooth.

Their device must also be running iOS 13 or newer.

It’s not clear when xCloud will launch beyond its beta testing phase, but Microsoft has said it plans to make the service available for more people this year.