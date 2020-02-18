More than 1,200 British coastal landfill sites are at risk from erosion — with some already spilling waste onto beaches and into the sea.

Powerful storms and rising sea levels mean that a lot more of this once-hidden waste could be exposed — creating a pollution time bomb, expert Mark Stratton warns.

These leaking landfills may also be the source of the bizarre plastic ‘pebbles’ which have found found littering the UK shoreline.

Experts think these lumps of plastic — which float in water — are formed from burnt plastic waste dating back to the 1980s and earlier.

‘One of the biggest risks of doing nothing at these sites is that the defences will fail and you’ll potentially have former landfill either eroding out onto the foreshore or leaching into the water,’ Mr Stratton told BBC Inside Out South West.

‘Alongside that there’s a potential impact on human health depending on what’s in the sites,’ he added.

In a few locations — such as in Essex — erosion is already eating away at the sides of landfill sites, exposing decades-worth of human detritus to the sea, Mr Stratton said.

This could lead to dangerous pollutants — as well as plastics such as microbeads and microfibers — leaking out into the marine environment.

Research published last year by experts from the Queen Mary University of London found that the contents of such sites constituted a ‘significant contamination risk’.

The UK Government is currently reviewing coastal and flooding erosion policy — including what to do with defunct landfill sites.

‘We’re on a journey in terms of raising the profile of the issue but what we don’t have at the moment is a funding mechanism that directly deals with coastal contamination from former landfill sites,’ Mr Stratton explained.

‘The current funding mechanism is focused towards the protection of homes from flooding and erosion.

‘So where you have these coastal sites with very limited development behind them it’s very difficult to justify the funding.’

‘We’ve been lobbying for change for a number of years to try and broaden out what the funding can be used for.’