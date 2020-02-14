More than A THIRD of Americans are swiping for love in dating apps – 50 percent more than 2016

Online dating apps are no longer taboo, as a new report shows 30 percent of US adults have used the technology with the hopes of finding love.

The data shows a sharp rise in the use of online services from 2016 when just 15 percent said they had used a site or app.

Although there has been an increase in use and successes – 12 percent of those surveyed said they married or are in a committed relationship with someone they met in the digital world- the match making apps were found to have a dark side.

Approximately seven in 10 online daters said it was common for people to lie about something to appear more desirable.

And a significant number of users, especially women, said they had unpleasant interactions or harassment as a result of their participation.

‘A clear majority of online daters (71 percent) say it is very common for people on these platforms to lie about themselves to appear more desirable, while another 25% think it is somewhat common,’ reads the report from Pew Research Center.

‘Only 3 percent of online daters think this is not a common occurrence on dating platforms.’

The report was based on a survey of 4,860 US adults from October 16-28, with an estimated margin of error of 2.1 percentage points.

Although some may see as lying as the biggest negative of the apps, nearly half of female users, mostly those 18-34 years old, said someone continued to contact them after they said they were not interested, while a similar share said they sent a sexually explicit message or image they didn’t ask for.

And around 57 percent of female users reported that another user has sent them a sexually explicit message or image they did not ask for.

Overall, 45 percent of those using a dating site or app in the past year say the experience left them frustrated.

Yet more than half said their personal experiences with the platforms have been positive: seven in 10 said it was relatively easy to find people on dating sites or apps that they found attractive and a majority said they found people sharing their hobbies or interests.

And two-thirds of singles said it was easy to find matches who shared the same hobbies or interests or seemed to be a person they would like to meet in the real world.

Other negative interactions are more violent in nature: 19 percent of younger female users say someone on a dating site or app has threatened to physically harm them – roughly twice the rate of men in the same age range who say this.

At the same time, 71 percent of online daters report that it was at least somewhat easy to find people on dating sites or apps that they found physically attractive, while about two-thirds say it was easy to find people who shared their hobbies or interests or seemed like someone they would want to meet in person.

Dating apps have also been under scrutiny for what happens to users when they decide to move their relationship offline and into the real world.

The creators of online dating sites and apps have at times struggled with the perception that these sites could facilitate troubling – or even dangerous – encounters. And although there is some evidence that much of the stigma surrounding these sites has diminished over time, close to half of Americans still find the prospect of meeting someone through a dating site unsafe.

For instance, two individuals were charted in the 2017 murder of Sydney Loofe, who was found dismembered in garbage bags in Nebraska after meeting a match made via Tinder.

Then in October 2019, Matthew Fountaine, was convicted on several charges including gross sexual imposition and obstructing justice after assaulting a 30-year-old woman he met on the dating app Plenty of Fish.

To combat these events, Tinder is going so far as to add a ‘panic button; to its app that lets users alert the police if they feel unsafe while out on a date.

It will be rolled out to users of the dating service from the end of January in the USA, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

They will use a technology that tracks the location of users and notifies authorities of any safety issues that is built by company Noonlight.

Dangerous events have left a bad taste in many American’s mouths, as some 53 percent agree that dating sites and apps are a very or somewhat safe way to meet people, while a somewhat smaller share (46 percent) believe these platforms are a not too or not at all safe way of meeting people.

And those who have never used an app for dating are even more cautious- nearly half of adults who are dating app virgins believe that these platforms are a not too or not at all safe way to meet others -compared with 29 percent of those who have online dated.