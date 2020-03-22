More than one MILLION British ‘good Samaritans’ join Facebook support groups

More than one million Britons have joined local community support groups on Facebook to help one another in the nation’s time of need.

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic many elderly and vulnerable people are self-isolating to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

As a result, many are cut off from the outside world and turning to social media for help from good Samaritans.

Facebook today revealed more than 300 groups have already been established all around the UK, with some amassing tens of thousands of members.

The majority of people have joined the groups since Boris Johnson made his announcement strongly encouraging people to stay at home as much as possible and practice self-isolation, with 80 per cent of members joining since Monday.

The UK has so far confirmed 3,355 cases of COVID-19 and 177 fatalities.

It appears the vast majorities of deaths from the novel coronavirus around the world are in the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

As a precaution to protect society’s most at-risk many people are now practising self-isolation to prevent spreading the virus, especially the over-70s.

Many people have answered the call to help their fellow citizens and are partaking in random acts of kindness, with Facebook proving a key medium for communication.

Brie Rogers Lowery, Facebook’s Head of Community Partnerships for Europe, Middle East and Africa, told MailOnline: ‘Over the last week there have been seismic shifts in the way we live our lives.

‘But rather than pull us apart, it’s heartening to see people across the UK rallying round to support their neighbours and communities.

‘On Facebook we’ve seen this replicated through hundreds of new local groups, where more than one million good Samaritans are now staying connected to support each other during these incredibly difficult times.

‘Our teams are keeping in touch with thousands of group admins to ensure they have resources they need to provide their communities with accurate and helpful information.’

One of the groups is the Bristol COVID-19 Community Response group run by Mel Bounds, who is also known as the influencer This Mum Runs, a Facebook page with more than 32,000 followers.

The coronavirus specific group has already amassed more than 3,575 Members

Kirsty O’Callaghan, Head of Strengthening Communities at Essex County Council, is one of the admins for the group Essex Coronavirus Action.

Ms O’Callaghan used her experience and expertise to co-ordinate a rapid response to the draconian measures imposed by health officials.

The group, which already has 16,500 followers, was set up on Monday.

Ms O’Callaghan told MailOnline the movement now has more than 3,000 volunteers and has reached 350,000 people’s news feeds already.

‘There have been so many stories of people helping each other out. One older chap in Jaywick managed to get onto the group and found support he would otherwise have been unable to get.

‘A group of volunteers in Loughton now number around 800 and they have divided themselves up into a street by street support group, using WhatsApp to help people directly.

‘The Facebook group has really opened the door for people who just really want to help and we are soing people doing things at scale.

‘One other example is a lady posted to the group who doesn’t live in Essex but her grandma does. She used the group to get her grandmother what she needed.’

It is an official collaboration between Essex County Council, The Essex Public Health Team, and local Facebook group owners.

But others have been set up by individuals simply trying to o their bit to help those more at risk of infection from COVID-19.

Groups with several thousand members and followers have sprung up in Derby, Bournemouth, Fife, Cardiff and Brighton among others.