‘Musk be on Mars’: New iPhone 12 Design Has Elon Musk’s SpaceX Logo, Signature, and Real-life ‘Dragon Capsule’ Piece

iPhone 12 is now coming. If you’re tired of the old designs of the Apple series, maybe you’ll get interested to purchase a SpaceX-themed iPhone 12 Pro. More on the fun side, this design has the logo of the 2020 ‘Dragon Capsule,’ SpaceX’s CEO Elon Musk’s signature, and bragged having a real-life piece of the capsule pinned at the back of the design. Here’s how much you need to spend to have one.

‘Musk be on Mars,’ that is the main phrase that is written at the back of the new SpaceX iPhone 12 Pro design. At the top of it lies the image of the Dragon capsule launch, with an imprinted signature of Mr. Musk.

According to Caviar Global– that created the iPhone 12 design, the ‘Musk on Mars’ theme design is an exclusive tribute to the man behind SpaceX, Elon Musk.

On May 15, Musk’s team and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration made the very first space launch involving all-American crew and companies. This was a very historic event for the country.

That was the reason why the Russian luxury goods Caviar launched its tribute to the SpaceX Crew space launch.

For one, the SpaceX iPhone 12 design has the signature of Elon Reeve Musk below the phone. Aside from that, Caviar also boasts that the design has a real-life Dragon capsule piece inside it. So far, we don’t know how this is possible but if it is, it may worth a lot.

“The body of the model Discovery Musk Go To Mars has a built-in real piece of the SpaceX mission that was in space,” Caviar says on its website. “This is not just an accessory, this is a valuable artifact. Owning it, you become a member of a space shuttle crew, a piece of history, a hero who conquers the space.”

If you’re a fan of Elon Musk or the whole SpaceX exploration series, you might consider buying this iPhone 12 for you. However, you may have to hurry up, if I were you.

According to Caviar, this SpaceX-themed iPhone 12 only has 19 copies to be sold all over the world. As of now, Caviar is only open for its pre-order on a base price of $4,990 for a 128GB iPhone 12 Pro. It’s Pro Max variant, however, cost a little more expensive with $5,450 for all 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB editions.

On May 15, the SpaceX-NASA partnership was launched successfully. It was even more impressive when the two main astronauts of the Dragon capsule had returned alive from the International Space Station flying to Earth.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Jamie Pancho

