NASA astronaut snaps incredible aerial photos of Hurricane Genevieve from the ISS

From their position on the International Space Station (ISS), astronauts are treated to a unique view of our planet that most people will never have the chance to see.

The ISS orbits Earth at a height of around 250 miles, meaning the space station makes around 16 trips around Earth every single day.

Now, one NASA astronaut on board the ISS has snapped incredible aerial photos of Hurricane Genevieve.

Chris Cassidy, NASA astronaut and US Navy Seal, shared the photos on his Twitter, simply writing ‘#HurricaneGenevieve.’

Hurricane Genevieve is a major hurricane that is currently off the coast of Southern Baja California Peninsula.

The US National Hurricane Centre warned: “Only a slight deviation to the right of the track would bring hurricane-force winds onshore, and the government of Mexico has issued a Hurricane Warning for a portion of the southern coast of Baja California.”

Mr Cassidy regularly posts photos of his view from the International Space Station, much to the delight of eager fans.

One user replied: “For the people on the ground it could be life-threatening, but from your perspective it is just stunning!”

Another added: “Always grateful to you for posting these photographs. Thank you for sharing and allowing us to see these natural events from a completely different perspective.”

And one wrote: “It looks even scarier from up there.”