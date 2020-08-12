NASA shares stunning photo of Jupiter – and it looks just like a pepperoni pizza

At first glance at this photo, you’d be forgiven for mistaking it as a pepperoni pizza.

But the photo actually shows cyclones on Jupiter ’s North Pole, and was snapped by NASA ’s Juno spacecraft.

NASA shared the photo on Instagram this week, writing: “The floor is lava! Oh wait, nevermind, that’s just an infrared look at Jupiter’s North Pole.”

While the photo is definitely of Jupiter, many fans pointed out the resemblance to several food items.

One user commented: “Forbidden cinnamon rolls,” while another joked: “I thought this was a pepperoni pizza.”

NASA’s Juno has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016, following a five year journey from Earth.

The spacecraft’s primary goal is to reveal the story of Jupiter’s formation and evolution.

NASA explained: “Using long-proven technologies on a spinning spacecraft placed in an elliptical polar orbit, Juno will observe Jupiter’s gravity and magnetic fields, atmospheric dynamics and composition, and evolution.”

However, NASA is now also using its James Webb Space Telescope to examine the atmosphere in Jupiter’s polar region.

It explained: “NASAWebb’s data will provide much more detail than has been possible in past observations, measuring winds, cloud particles, gas composition, and temperature.”