National Trust offers free access to parklands and gardens during coronavirus crisis

The National Trust is closing houses, cafes and shops in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic but has vowed to keep its gardens open to the public, free of charge.

It comes as the UK government encourages Britons to partake in social distancing and avoid congested areas.

The conservation charity is not charging for access to the spaces in a bid to encourage people to venture outdoors while staying safe from infection.

The charity said it is closing its indoor attractions as ‘the wellbeing of our staff, volunteers and visitors remains our top concern’.

Currently, around 2,000 people in the UK have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 71 have died after contracting the virus.

The National Trust said in a statement today that is working to keep open spaces accessible while it closes houses, shops and cafes.

‘This will take time and we hope by this Friday (March 20) all properties will have a plan in place as to what will be available to the public,’ the statement reads.

‘Many factors have to be considered when continuing to open, including whether the garden or park allows enough space for adequate social distancing.’

Yesterday, Director General Hilary McGrady, said the charity would work hard to keep as many of the Trust’s gardens and parklands open, free of charge, alongside coast and countryside, to encourage the nation to enjoy open space.

Ms McGrady said: ‘The National Trust was founded 125 years ago for the benefit of the entire nation.

‘We want to honour our mission – to enable people and nature to thrive.

‘Over the coming weeks we will do all that we can to keep on providing public benefit through caring for places and giving people access wherever possible.

‘While we will close our indoor areas to help fight the spread of coronavirus, we recognise that people are likely to need access to open space and to nature, beauty and history.’

The decision from the National Trust, which looks after and runs more than 300 historic buildings in the UK, comes after the Prime Minister encouraged Britons to stop non-essential contact with other people and avoid all unnecessary travel.

These draconian measures are extended for people in groups that are considered to be at-risk or vulnerable.

This self-isolation goes for pregnant women, over-70s and those with underlying health conditions.