Nazi concentration camp Sylt on the British channel Island of Alderney uncovered in detail

A Nazi concentration camp on the island of Alderney has been studied for the first time since its destruction at the end of World War Two to reveal details of the site where Hitler’s soldiers conducted heinous acts against prisoners.

Alderney was home to the only concentration camps in Britain during the war and the remains of more than 30 structures have now been revealed by archaeologists using ground-penetrating radar at the most sinister — Sylt.

One of the new finds at the site of the death camp, which was run by the Schutzstaffel (SS) from 1943, was a tunnel from the soldiers’ bathhouse, below the barbed wire fence and into a villa outside of the camp.

It connected to the villa of the camp’s Commandant and this well-lit passage is thought to have been regularly used by the German occupiers.

Archaeologists are unsure of its exact purpose but say it may have been used to sneak in women for a brothel.

Other findings include both prisoner and SS buildings — barracks, kitchens, toilets and bathhouses — as well as gateposts and perimeter fence remnants.

A handful of physical structures remain visible today, including a trough for horses and an SS orderly built by slave labour, but the researchers sought to uncover hidden signs of the Nazi era.

The German occupiers destroyed as much evidence of the camp and its monstrosities as they could in 1944 when it was clear the Allied forces would win the war.

The researchers used non-invasive methods and were able to identify and map key features of the camp and show how it expanded from a small forced labour camp of 100 to a fully-fledged Nazi death camp run by SS tyrants.

Thirty two features were discovered in total: four boundaries, five structures for SS soldiers, two for the Commandant himself and 21 built for the prisoners.

The camp was divided into two separate compounds, one for the prisoners and one for the SS troops, by a stone-covered wall and gateposts.

Sylt, like the rest of the concentration camps across Europe, also had a central square for roll-call.

A toilet block and bathhouse, stables and kitchen, with accompanying subterranean cellar were among the structures in the prisoner’s area.

Assessment by the archaeologists revealed the foundations of the site’s canteen, guardroom and workshops as well as both the prisoner and SS barracks, the sickbay and the construction office.

Sentry posts, gateposts and the remnants of the camp fences also survive in the underground fingerprint, shown as lines on a radar map.

The researchers, led by academics at Staffordshire University, used lidar and geophysical survey data to reveal what lay beneath the surface.

A digital map was produced and no physical excavations were conducted to preserve the site. The findings were compared to historical blueprints of the camp that survived the war to understand what each structure was.

Only shallow depressions were seen for the prisoner barracks, opposed to the deep foundations of the SS barracks, a clear indicator of the superior quality of the buildings for the soldiers.

Prisoners were housed in wooden barracks, which were destroyed when the Germans tried to destroy all evidence of the camp and its crimes in 1944, which measured 90 feet long by 26 feet wide (28 x 8m).

This space is approximately the same size as half a basketball court and each building housed 150 prisoners.

It is known from archive records that a large portion of this space was reserved for a single room which was taken by a single prisoner called a Kapo — prisoners chosen by the SS to keep order and enforce discipline.

Of the remaining space, each prisoner had just 1.5 square metres each in which to sleep and live, barely more than a phone booth.

‘This work has shed new light on the German occupation of Alderney and, crucially, the experiences of the thousands of forced and slave labourers who were sent there,’ said Professor Sturdy Colls, who led the study, published today in the journal Antiquity.

‘Historical, forensic and archaeological approaches have finally offered the possibility to uncover new evidence and give a voice to those who suffered and died on Alderney so many years ago’.

Nazis occupied the Channel islands in 1940 after the British decided it would be too expensive and difficult to protect the during the war. Instead, the residents were evacuated to the mainland.

Almost of of Alderney’s population fled, allowing the invading Nazis to claim the island unopposed, much to the chagrin of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and turn the five-and-a-half square miles of Alderney into a cut-off German enclave.

They had a free hand to do what they wanted there without fear of surveillance or interference. And they exploited that freedom without restraint.

Over the next five years, Organisation Todt (OT), the monolithic enterprise that ran Nazi construction projects, hired some voluntary labour from Germany and France but mainly shipped in slaves — thousands upon thousands of Russian prisoners of war and forced labourers, men and boys dragged from their villages in Russia and Eastern Europe, Jews from France, French and Spanish PoWs and even captives from Morocco.

During the occupation of the islands, slave labourers made up at least three-quarters of the work force on the island.

With them, as elsewhere in the Third Reich, the Germans embarked on an orgy of beatings, torture, starvation, recreational killing, crucifixion and systematic mass murder.

Prisoners were housed in appalling conditions in slave labour camps on Alderney. The existence of four of these — named Norderney, Sylt, Borkum and Helgoland, after German islands — is well known.

However, no investigations have been done to learn about the camps since a government-led audit in 1945, which was not made public for more than 35 years.

When it was released, the details were watered down to dilute the sense of disgust and outrage at the atrocities on the island. Ever since, preserving the site and memorialising the camp has been a contentious topic among locals.

Sylt was initially a forced labour camp ran by the OT from 1942, but on March 1 1943, it was put under the command of SS-Untersturmführer Maximillian List, officially turning it into a concentration camp.

Witnesses from the war say the front gate of the camp had a sign over it displayed the words ‘SS-Lager Sylt’.

Most of the OT prisoners, around 100-200, were moved to Helgoland and Norderney and replaced with SS prisoners shipped in and rammed into the ramshackle camp from across Europe, mostly Eastern Bloc natives.

Just over 1,000 prisoners arrived via the German concentration camps of Sachsenhausen and Neuengamme and Sylt became a formal sub-camp of the latter.

The prisoners comprised approximately 500 Russians and Ukrainians, 180 Germans, 130 Polish, 60 Dutch, 20–30 Czech and 20 French nationals, most of whom were classed as political prisoners. Most wore the infamous SS-striped blue and white overalls of the concentration camps.

According to official SS documentation, 103 prisoners died. However, eye-witness testimony and various contemporary sources reveal many more perished.

Sylt had a reputation as by far the most fearsome camp on Alderney, with archived testimonies speaking of untold brutality and abuse.

Prisoners were killed as sport, their deaths dismissed with a generic death certificate and their mutilated bodies used as decoration atop walls and gates.

In total, at least 700 people died at the labour and concentration camps on Alderney, and more died travelling to or from them.

Even before it was handed over to the ruthless monsters of the SS, a fifth of the forced labourers at the camp perished in its first four months of operations.

They were starved, beaten and tortured by the occupying Nazis and forced to toil away erecting part of Hitler’s ‘Atlantic Wall’, designed to protect France from attack.

Slave labourers also constructed the vast array of fortifications, bunkers, casements and defensive walls that made mysterious Alderney one of the most heavily fortified outposts of the Third Reich.

Hitler, as well as Churchill, recognised the Channel Islands had no practical use in the war and their main function for the Nazi regime was as a promotional tool.

According to the propaganda of the Nazi party, ceasing the deserted and undefended islands was the ‘last stepping stone before the conquest of mainland Britain’.

The researchers hope that by showing there are clear signs and concrete evidence of Alderney’s darkest moment it will encourage locals to embrace the history and protect it.

Writing in the study, published today in the journal Antiquity, the researchers say: ‘The future of Sylt remains uncertain. Although some members of the local government and community are enthusiastic about developing it into a memorial, there is also fear that this focus on slave labour will show the island in a negative light,’ the archaeologists write.

They add: ‘Archaeological survey has now demonstrated that considerable traces of the camp survive, both above and below ground, enabling us to rewrite the narrative around the destruction of the camp and challenging the notion that there is nothing ‘worth’ conserving.’

Writing in the study, published today in the journal Antiquity, the researchers say: ‘Although in many ways it looked different, since its form was influenced by the surrounding landscape, by mid 1943, Sylt possessed many of the physical characteristics and operational traits of other SS camps in Europe.’