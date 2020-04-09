NHS staff fighting coronavirus in London can rent an electric bike for three months for FREE

NHS staff fighting coronavirus on the frontline in London can rent an electric bike for three months for free thanks to a scheme led by electric bike retailer Fully Charged.

The eBikes will provide a safer and healthy alternative way for doctors and nurses to get to work, avoiding crowded public transport that comes with a risk of infection.

eBikes are pedal bicycles that come with an electric motor that assists the rider — and will be provided to NHS staff with lights, locks and mudguards.

Manufacturer Gocycle is the first to contribute to the programme, offering an initial 20 bikes for loan that would normally retail for £1,999 ($2,481).

Fully Charged has a site located near London Bridge, but will also deliver bikes to NHS staff taking advantage of the offered loans.

‘Bicycle stores have been excluded from the Government’s list of mandatory closures amid the COVID-19 crisis,’ said Fully Charged’s Director of Operations, Dan Parsons.

‘This is a reflection of the importance of cycling as a viable alternative to using public transport, as well as the benefits it offers to people’s health and well-being, particularly at a time of self-isolation and social distancing.’

‘At Fully Charged, given we’re able to remain operational, our focus is on supporting the country’s key workers — namely NHS staff who are going above and beyond to help those suffering at the hands of COVID-19.’

The cancellation of cycling exhibitions has left many demo bikes going unused, Mr Parsons explained.

‘Fully Charged is grateful to our business partners for enabling us to get these eBikes into the hands of NHS workers for their use during such difficult times.’

‘We hope NHS staff will seize the offer and, moreover, we are calling on the rest of the industry to help provide more support for doctors and nurses in this way.’

‘We are grateful to Gocycle as our first partner in this project and hope that other suppliers follow their example and generous commitment, allowing us to increase the offering to NHS workers in due course.’

‘With far less traffic above ground, and the reduced number of trains being made available, eBikes are probably the best solution for essential NHS workers to move around the city,’ added Gocycle founder Richard Thorpe.

‘The last thing frontline staff need after a long day saving lives is being confined within a crowded train carriage or bus or to be stuck standing in a long queue.’

‘Bicycles are part of the solution, but tired legs will appreciate the benefits of an electric motor to assist them home with less effort.’

‘We really appreciate the chance to help London’s frontline NHS staff, however small our role might be.’

‘Cycling is playing an important role in this crisis, enabling essential workers to travel without using public transport,’ said UK trade body the Bicycle Association’s executive director, Steve Garidis.

‘This role will be equally important when we come to restart the economy without restarting transmission,’ he added.

‘The cycling industry has a strategically vital role in keeping Britain cycling and it’s fantastic to hear the stories of businesses pulling out all the stops to help essential workers.’

More information on the NHS bike rental programme can be found on the Fully Charged website.