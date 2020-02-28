No checkout needed: Amazon opens full size cashier-less grocery store in Seattle

Amazon is opening its first cashierless supermarket in Seattle where customers can pick up groceries and simply walk out of the store without checking out.

It will operate under the brand Amazon Go – the same name used for its two-year-old chain of Amazon Go convenience stores.

Shoppers scan a smartphone app to enter the store then a series of cameras and sensors track what they take off shelves and adds them to their basket.

When they walk out of the store anything in the basket – virtual and physical – is then charged to the card on their Amazon account.

At 10,400 square feet, the supermarket is more than five times the size of the smaller stores convenience stores – which focused on sodas and sandwiches.

The new market stocks fresh baked bread, blood oranges, butternut squash and other food to whip up dinner or stock the fridge.

Amazon is not new to groceries. It made a splash in 2017 when it bought Whole Foods and its 500 stores.

It has also been rapidly expanding its online grocery delivery service around the world but is still far behind rival Walmart in the USA.

Walmart, as the nation´s largest grocer, has more than 4,700 stores and has a successful online grocery service that lets shoppers buy online and pick up in store.

Amazon plans to open another type of grocery store in Los Angeles sometime this year, but the company said it won’t use the cashier-less technology at that location and has kept other details under wraps.

At the new store, families can shop together with just one phone scanning everyone in with anything added to the basket to the tab of the person who signed them in.

Shopper’s shouldn’t help a stranger reach something from the top shelf: Amazon warns that grabbing an item for someone else means you´ll be charged for it.

As well as no cashiers there will be nobody to bag groceries – with Amazon giving reusable bags to shoppers to fill as they shop then walk out with them at the end.

In the minimally staffed store there will be no deli counter, butcher or fishmonger.

Instead, packaged sliced ham, steaks and salmon fillets are sold in refrigerated shelves for customers to grab and add to their bag.

Other retailers and startups have been racing to create similar cashier-less technology and self service checkouts are appearing more often around the world.

Earlier this month 7-Eleven said it is testing a cashier-less store inside its Irving, Texas, offices.

Amazon declined to say if it plans to open more cashier-less grocery stores.

Since it launched its first Amazon Go store in 2018, the Seattle-based company has opened about 25 in big cities, such as Chicago, New York and San Francisco.