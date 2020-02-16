Norwegian oil company enlists Boston Dynamics’ robotic dog Spot to patrol its ship

The Norwegian oil company Aker BP ASA has announced it will bring aboard the infamous robotic watchdog Spot on the company’s ships in the Skarv region of the Norwegian Sea.

According to Aker, Spot will be charged with sniffing out hydrocarbon leaks, inspecting ship equipment, taking mechanical readings, generating reports, and completing inspections in areas that might be too dangerous for human workers.

Spot was developed by the Massachusetts-based robotics company Boston Dynamics, which specializes in developing autonomous and humanoid machines.

‘These things never get tired, they have a larger ability to adapt and to gather data,’ Aker BP ASA’s Kjetel Digre told Bloomberg.

The announcement is part of the Aker’s new emphasis on ‘digitalization,’ which it hopes will make its ships safer and more productive.

Under this new program, the company will use a wide range of autonomous robots, including drones, to help properly maintain its ships and equipment.

‘Digitalization will be one of the differentiators between the oil companies of the world, in order to be able to deliver low cost and low emissions,’ Aker CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik said in a company statement.

‘Our vision is to digitalize all our operations from cradle to grave in order to increase productivity, enhance quality and improve the safety of our employees.’

‘Exploring the potential of robotics offshore underpin our digital journey.’

Spot officially went on sale last year and according to Boston Dynamics, it’s currently used by ‘the majority’ of the top 100 general contractors in the US, autonomously roaming construction sites and recording images to track building progress.

Spot is also being used by Massachusetts police to help investigate suspicious packages and explore areas where potentially dangerous suspects could be hiding.

Some have raised concerns about ways in which robots like Spot could be used to violate private citizen’s or worker’s privacy by collecting unauthorized data as part of its approved surveillance routines.

‘We just really don’t know enough about how the state police are using this,’ the ACLU’s Kade Crockford told WBUR last November about the Massachusetts Police’s use of Spot.

‘And the technology that can be used in concert with a robotic system like this is almost limitless in terms of what kinds of surveillance and potentially even weaponization operations may be allowed.’