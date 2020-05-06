O2 mobile network goes DOWN across much of the UK

15 SHARES Share Tweet

O2’s mobile network has been suffering from an outage that left thousands of customers across the UK unable to make or receive calls for around two hours.

According to Down Detector, the issues started at around 12:09 BST, and were affecting O2 customers from across the country.

The independent outage monitor website’s heat maps shows reports of outages coming from customers between London and Aberdeen.

A spokesperson for O2 told MailOnline that ‘all networks seem to be struggling at this time’.

As of 3pm the issue has been resolved and service is returning to normal levels, the spokesperson said.

‘The incident which impacted some voice calls earlier today has now been resolved and we are seeing service levels return to normal,’ O2 said.

‘Our technical teams are continuing to monitor the situation. We apologise for any inconvenience.’

At 12:35pm on Tuesday, reports of problems with O2 peaked at 5,131, according to Down Detector, which gets network status updates from various sources including social media and reports submitted to its website.

Down Detector’s outage heat map showed reports coming in from across the UK – predominantly London, but also Bristol, Milton Keynes, Manchester and Edinburgh.

Of those who reported issues, 91 per cent said they were having problems with their mobile phone, 7 per cent with the network and none with their mobile internet.

At the time, O2 said it was investigating the source of the outage in response to frustrated customers on Twitter.

‘We’re aware of an issue which might be affecting some customers making and receiving voice calls,’ O2 posted in response to Twitter users.

‘Our technical teams are investigating. Data and texts are not impacted. Sorry for any inconvenience. Updates will be shared here when they’re available.’

Customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration at a time when home networks are vital.

@RebeccaW40 tweeted: ‘@O2 network is down yet again. This keep happening and is really not good. During a time like this People need to be able to speak to loved ones. This is becoming a regular thing now. Beyond a joke.’

@natatatlie tweeted: ‘I have job interviews to attend. Lost my job because of coronavirus and can’t get one now because of O2.’

An NHS employee working from home, @Thompson01Gemma, told O2 that she has had problems with the network for the last few days.

‘I am an NHS staff member trying to work from home having problems calling out today especially, but for past few days calls cutting off half way through conversations,’ she said. ‘Working from home proving difficult!’

From a peak of more than 5,000 after midday, outage reports on Down Detector numbered 351 as of 2:50pm.

It was revealed on Monday that O2 is in talks to merge with Virgin Media in a move that could threaten rival telcos including BT and Sky.

Telefonica, O2’s Spanish owner, confirmed it is in discussions with Virgin-owner Liberty Global over a deal between the two network operators.

The Spanish telco giant said it would keep markets informed if a ‘satisfactory agreement’ was reached, according to Reuters.