Octopus completely camouflaged as a rock unexpectedly swims away from scuba diver in a cloud of ink

This is the amazing moment an octopus amazed a scuba diver with its incredible colour-changing camouflage as it hid in plain sight.

Video was caught by a free-diver as he swam in the crystal clear waters in the French Riviera.

As the diver swims with the water, he uses his hand to indicate flooring and also what shows up to be rocks as well as seaweed.

Heading to all-time low, the diver swims through seaweed before concentrating the camera on rough mass of rock.

The rock does not appear to be what it appears, as all of a sudden an octopus ruptureds off the rock and swims off into hiding, spraying ink as it takes off.

The unbelievable octopus swapped between its all-natural brown skin as well as the deep-sea eco-friendly of its environments.

It had actually decided on a spot and also changed colour in order to blend flawlessly with the bordering reef.

Octopuses are highly-intelligent beasts that have actually evolved to grasp their aquatic setting and are special in the animal kingdom for many reasons – having three hearts, as an example.

Camouflage is just one of their remarkable approaches of self-preservation.

Octopuses belong to the household cephalapods, that includes squid as well as cuttlefish and also much of these pets have chromataphores in their skin.

These special pigment cells allow them to regulate the colour of their skin, much like chameleons.

They can likewise transform the appearance of their skin to far better blend in.

The diver said: ‘During a freedive in the French Riviera, coming close to gently around the Posidonia, the octopus uses his finest camouflage. When he saw me he changed shades and vanished.’