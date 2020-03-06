Organic molecules discovered by NASA Curiosity rover are ‘consistent with alien life’

Organic molecules present in truffles, coal and oil on Earth have been identified on the surface of Mars and may hint at the presence of alien life on the red planet.

These chemicals, called thiophenes, are important molecules as they contain both carbon and sulphur — two ingredients essential for life.

NASA’s curiosity rover has identified signs of them on the surface of Mars and astronomers think the most likely source of origin is from biological processes.

Further analysis by the Rosalind Franklin rover that will launch later this year will help add credence to the tentative theory, researchers hope.

Washington State University astrobiologist Dirk Schulze-Makuch looked into how thiophenes came to exist on Mars.

Their findings, published in the journal Astrobiology, indicate the chemicals were likely produced by biological processes and not chemical reactions.

This is a major step in the hunt for Martian life but is not concrete proof, the scientists say.

‘We identified several biological pathways for thiophenes that seem more likely than chemical ones, but we still need proof,’ Dirk Schulze-Makuch said.

‘If you find thiophenes on Earth, then you would think they are biological, but on Mars, of course, the bar to prove that has to be quite a bit higher.’

Thee most likely source of these chemicals is thought to be biological processes of primitive lifeforms but it is also possible they were formed after a meteor impact.

A space rock crash landing can cause searing temperatures and thiophenes can be created if a host of certain chemicals are heated to around 120°C (248°F).

If thiophenes were made as a result of biological processes it is likely it was via bacteria three billion years ago.

Back then, Mars was warmer and wetter and a more hospitable land where the key chemical reaction to form thiophenes can take place – a reaction called sulfate reduction process that creates thiophenes.

Data from Curiosity has been exhausted and astronomers hope the imminent launch of the Rosalind Franklin rover can shed more light on the chemicals and their origin.

It will be carrying a Mars Organic Molecule Analyser, or MOMA, which can collect large samples and analyse them without having to destroy them.

Analysing isotopes – chemical strains that can reveal its history – could help learn more about this potential indicator of life on Mars.

Dr Schulze-Makuch said: ‘Organisms are “lazy”. They would rather use the light isotope variations of the element because it costs them less energy.

Yet even if the next rover returns this isotopic evidence, it may still not be enough to prove definitively that there is, or once was, life on Mars.

‘As Carl Sagan said ‘extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence”,’ Dr Schulze-Makuch said.

‘I think the proof will really require that we actually send people there, and an astronaut looks through a microscope and sees a moving microbe.’