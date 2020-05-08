Origami-inspired expanding lunar module set for testing in Greenland

A new ‘origami-inspired’ foldable shelter designed for the next generation of moon explorers is about to undergo testing in the harsh conditions of Greenland.

The ‘Lunark’ shelter, created by two Danish ‘space architects’, is a compact habitat that folds down to a manageable size to allow easy transportation before being extended in its final location.

The battery-powered, two-person home consists of a strong aluminium frame as its exterior, which is covered in solar cells to maximise energy generation for the inhabitants.

The comfortable interior of the module comes complete with a bathroom, living quarters with desks and shelving and an on-board 3D-printer to produce new parts for the home that have been designed on a computer.

The two designers of the module, Sebastian Aristotelis and Karl-Johan Sørensen, say they will be living inside Lunark in northern Greenland for three months staring this autumn to test its efficiency.

Lunark will face Greenland’s hurricane winds and -22 degree Fahrenheit conditions, which will replicate the barren and freezing conditions on the moon.

The team’s ultimate mission is to make life in space possible with their temporary home and help inform moon habitat designs, including NASA’s upcoming Artemis mission in 2024.

‘By combining the ancient Japanese art of paper folding with the method of biomimicry we have come to a lightweight and strong foldable structure,’ the Lunark project says on its website.

‘The final hinge design is a compliant mechanism it’s lightweight, strong, airtight, simple to manufacture and to maintain.

‘With thousands of hours spent designing, researching, and prototyping, we are now ready to build our Lunark habitat – a simulated Moon habitat for research, with the aim that it one day can sustain life on the moon.’

The habitat is designed to land on-site equipped with everything in its core – even food and water – when it deploys, locking its rigid aluminium frame ready for the crew to move in.

The duo have turned to Kickstarter to raise funds for the project and build a full-scale version of Lunark before their scheduled expedition date later in the year.

‘We will live in complete solitude, cut off from the rest of the world, to test the architecture, ourselves, and technologies for future Moon missions,’ they say.

‘Arctic Greenland is one of the most Moon-like places on Earth – a strange desolate white planet.

‘By going there we don’t have to pretend. It will feel real.’

The 1,700kg foldable home, which can expand from an impressive 102 cubic foot to 607 cubic foot, can withstand temperatures as low as -49 degrees Fahrenheit and wind speeds of 55 miles an hour.

As the inhabitants won’t be able to leave the windowless cabin in unforgiving Arctic temperatures, a lighting system in the ceiling slowly changes in hue and luminosity over the day to replicate natural light and maintain a circadian rhythm.

The designers are also developing a weather simulator, so instead of living in a pod where every day is the same, inhabitants may wake-up to an artificial storm, rainbow or balmy summer’s day to break ‘the monotony of space’.

Concept images of the final design show two floors with different areas dedicated to working, sleeping and washing – separated by walls to ensure a degree of privacy between the two inhabitants.

Among the other features set to be included on the final product when it reaches its Kickstarter target are solar panels on the exterior shell, which will make use of the snow’s high reflectiveness to maximise energy generation.

The pod will also recycle as much waste as possible and also feature a ‘zero waste ecosystem’ to ensure it leaves no trace of human activity either on Greenland ice or the moon’s largely untouched surface.

While the architect-explorers won’t be facing the risk of being hit by a meteor in Greenland, they may ‘get hit by a polar bear’, they admit.

Aristotelis and Sørensen are part of a design firm called SAGA Space Architects, which has a number of space-inspired projects in development, including a ‘Mars Lab’ and a reduced gravity experiment.

The team will have to work hard to get the final product ready for the next generation of space travel to the moon – most notably NASA’s Artemis program, which has the goal of landing the first woman and the next man on the lunar south pole region by 2024.