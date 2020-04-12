Oxford University is looking for 500 health volunteers to test its coronavirus VACCINE

More than 500 people are being recruited by scientists at the University of Oxford to take part in a trial of potential coronavirus vaccine.

Healthy people aged between 18 and 55 are wanted to test the effectiveness of the vaccine, dubbed ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.

The potentially life-saving injection is already in production but will not be ready ‘for some weeks’, the institution said in a statement.

Those selected for the study will be split into two groups, and given either the vaccine itself or a dummy jab. The patient will not know which one they are given.

While recruitment is beginning now, the volunteers will have to wait several weeks before they can receive the vaccination.

During this interim time the vaccine will continue to be developed at the Public Health England (PHE) laboratory at Porton Down, near Salisbury.

Manufacture of the vaccine is occurring at the university itself.

Work on the vaccine started in January when the first details of the SARS-Cov-2 virus were reported to the World Health Organization.

It has been fast-tracked through development and flown through clinical trials and preliminary animal tests.

Professor Adrian Hill, Director of the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford, said: ‘The Oxford team had exceptional experience of a rapid vaccine response, such as to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014.

‘This is an even greater challenge. Vaccines are being designed from scratch and progressed at an unprecedented rate.

‘The upcoming trial will be critical for assessing the feasibility of vaccination against COVID-19 and could lead to early deployment.’

The trial has full scientific and ethical approval but scientists acknowledge the accelerated pace does pose risks.

However, these are likely to be outweighed by the benefits of creating an effective vaccine to the novel coronavirus which has infected more than half a million people.

Today, deaths from the COVID-19 disease passed 25,000.

Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator on the study, said, ‘Starting the clinical trials is the first step in the efforts to find out whether the new vaccine being developed at Oxford University works and could safely play a central role in controlling the pandemic coronavirus that is sweeping the globe.’

The vaccine takes a well-known concept of immunology and hopes to apply it to the coronavirus.

The vaccine itself is administered as an injection and contains a compound called a chimpanzee adenovirus vaccine vector (ChAdOx1).

This is a well studied compound which can be adapted to treat various infections.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has a unique spike sticking out of its surface and this genetic code is in-built into the vaccine.

The immune system then learns to recognise this spike in a harmless setting and remembers how to destroy it.

Therefore, the researchers hope, if the real virus invades a person’s body the immune system can rapidly destroy it before they become ill.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, said earlier this month it will be between 12 and 18 months before a viable vaccine is ready.

The Oxford team hopes its research and development can rapidly advance that timeline.

Interested individuals can volunteer to participate on the COVID-19 vaccine website.