People WOULD reduce their alcohol intake if pubs and bars offered a wider range of soft drinks

People would choose to reduce their alcohol intake if pubs and bars offered a wider range of soft drink options, a study has shown.

Researchers surveyed more than 800 regular drinkers as to what kind of drink they would choose under different circumstances.

They found that when the proportion of non-alcoholic drinks was greater than alcoholic drinks, 49 per cent of people would chose a soft drink or alcohol-free beer.

However, when this was reversed, the percentage of people choosing the non-alcoholic alternatives dropped to just 26 per cent.

‘Non-alcoholic drink options are often less prominent in restaurants, pubs and bars,’ said paper author and psychologist Anna Blackwell, of the University of Bristol.

‘For example, many offer at least one type of alcohol-free beer, but as this is often bottled and kept in the fridge behind the bar, there is greater effort required for customers to choose this option over an alcoholic beer available on draught.’

‘Previous qualitative research has suggested that people experience peer pressure to drink alcohol, so offering alcohol-free alternatives that look like alcoholic drinks would make it easier for people to choose these options.’

‘In the longer term, widening the choice available for customers and increasing exposure to non-alcoholic drinks could help shift social norms around drinking these products,’ Dr Blackwell added.

‘Given the growing market for alcohol-free beer, wine and spirits, this sort of intervention is timely and of interest not only to policy makers, but also licence holders and drinks manufacturers.’

The researchers said that in settings such as a busy bar, people are likely to make drink choices quickly.

However, the online survey found no evidence that giving participants a time limit in which to make their beverage selection affected what choice they made.

‘Implementing these findings in the real world will take some thought and will need to involve discussions with pubs and bars to ensure it is viable,’ said paper author and psychologist Marcus Munafo of the Bristol Biomedical Research Centre.

‘But there is growing interest in measures that would serve to increase choice and encourage healthier behaviour.’

‘More and more pubs and bars are offering alcohol-free beer on draught.’

‘If the results of our online study are replicated in a real-world setting, this would suggest that efforts to increase the availability of alcohol-free options could have a positive impact on public health.’

With their initial study complete, the team are now planning to conduct a follow-up in a real-world setting, which will involved examining the impact of introducing alcohol-free beer on draught in pubs in Bristol.

The full findings of the study were published in the journal BMC Public Health.