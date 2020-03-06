Personal bubble concept heats up to temperatures high enough to KILL the coronavirus

The coronavirus spreading across the globe may have originated from bats and a Chinese architect is pulling inspiration from these creatures’ ability to stay immune in order to protect the public from the illness.

Designed by Dayong Sun, the Be a Batman wearable consists of a fiber frame shaped like bat wings that is worn like a backpack.

A thermoplastic material stretches between the supports and encases the wearer in a personal bubble to protect them from contracting the coronavirus.

The contraption is fitted with UV lights that heat up to temperatures high enough to kill any pathogens in the air, resulting in an enclosed sterilized environment.

However, the World Health Organization has noted that UV lamps should not be used on areas of skin as this type of radiation can cause skin irritation.

Although the design mimics the culprit that caused the coronavirus outbreak, research shows that bats are mildly immune to the illness.

This is due to their flight capabilities, as they can increase their body temperature to 104 degrees Fahrenheit and also have a fast metabolism that curbs the spread of disease and pathogens in the air.

‘The coronavirus will be killed by temperatures of 56 degrees Celsius,’ (133 degrees Fahrenheit) Dayong told Dezeen.

‘The PVC film [the thermoplastic material]cover is like our car windshields – there are heater wire in between the glass for heat the ice and snow in the winter.’

‘But sure we still need to do lot of work with engineers for the real production.’

Dayong pulled inspiration from the fictional superhero Batman for this project and the animal itself – he said the ‘superhero pushes the limits of human capabilities, and the fact that bats are one of the wild animals that could be the source of Covid-19 (coronavirus).’

‘Bats belong to mammal species the same as human beings, with diverse varieties and long life that make for the ideal host of coronavirus,’ said Dayong.

‘Their body temperature can rise up to 40 degrees Celsius when flying due to accelerated metabolism and fall back to normal when taking a rest.’

‘Such change of body temperature enables them to carry the virus while curbing its spread in the body.’

Dayong is currently looking for an investor to take this concept into the real world and he also shared that he will offer his services free of charge to make it happen.

Although Be a Batman is designed for an outbreak, it could be used as a ‘unique private mobile space for people’ once the coronavirus is contained.

Experts have yet to pinpoint exactly how coronavirus spreads, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes it is done ‘person-to-person’.

The organization is sure it is passed by touching one another or touching the same thing, then touching your eyes or mouth.

It may not be something you catch by breathing in the same air as someone, so while the Be a Batman is not airtight, it does limit human-to-human contact.

Experts have recently noted that the current strain of the coronavirus may have originated from a bat cave 16 years ago.

The exact location of the cave in the 2004 study has been kept under wraps, but it’s said to be somewhere in Yunnan, at least 1,000miles (1,700km) from Wuhan.

The virologist who led the research, Shi Zhengli, and her team made the unusual discovery that 3 per cent of people living near the Yunnan cave had developed immunity to the viruses.

She said this proved the strains can and have infected humans in the past, and that immunizing people against them was possible.

COVID-19 has killed more than 1,000 people and infected over 45,000 worldwide since the epidemic began in late December.

Scientists believe it was first transmitted to humans from animals at controversial slaughter to order markets in Wuhan city, the outbreak’s epicenter.

But they have been unable to pin down exactly which animal first passed it on. Bats are known carriers of coronaviruses so they have been highlighted as a possible culprit, along with snakes and pangolins.