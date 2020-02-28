Photos may show burial place of Romulus, founder of Rome

An ancient tomb believed to be the final resting place of the legendary ‘wolf-suckled’ King Romulus – the founder of Rome – has been unveiled to the public for the first time in a series of new images.

The tomb was uncovered in the Roman Forum during recent excavations and its discovery supports a long-standing theory that the first King of Rome was buried at the site.

Researchers from the Colosseum Archaeological Park investigated the claims and found a 4.6ft rock sarcophagus and circular alter that match descriptions from ancient scholars and Roman folklore.

No bones were found at the site but some experts believe its existence is enough proof it was built as a shrine to Romulus.

The finding is near another famous shrine in the Roman Forum, the Lapis Niger, which is an ancient black shrine.

But, unlike Lapis Niger, the proposed tomb of Romulus does not have any inscriptions to indicate who the person buried there was.

Archaeologists renewed their search for the tomb of Romulus following decades of debate over where he may have been buried.

The Colosseum Archaeological Park manages the Forum where the sarcophagus and alter lies.

‘These two archaeological objects (sarcophagus and altar) have given rise to a hypothesis we can now debate,’ Italian archaeologist Paolo Carafa told AFP.

Director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park Alfonsina Russo told The Times: ‘This is an extraordinary discovery. The forum never ceases to yield amazing fresh treasures.’

The underground temple is located below the entrance stairway to the Curia, a building that survives today and where Roman senators met to vote.

Scholars believed, according to Ms Russo, that the temple’s altar was positioned where ancient Romans believed Romulus was buried.

The finding occurred near the Lapis Niger, an ancient black shrine in the Roman Forum, according to Andreas Steiner, editor of the magazine Archeo.

The Lapis Niger includes an inscription of the word rex which meant either king or a high religious official – the significant of the shrine was lost to history which led to conflicting stories of its origin.

No such inscription was found on the alleged tomb of Romulus, leaving some experts unsure of its provenance.

The Lapis Niger, discovered in 1899, has a Greek inscription referring to how the sacred ground must not be disturbed.

‘It refers to the burial site of a holy king and the oldest and most important king is Romulus,’ Andreas Steiner, editor of the magazine Archeo told The Times.

According to legend, Romulus ploughed a square furrow around the Palatine Hill to demarcate the walls of the future city.

When a mocking Remus hopped over the ‘wall’ to prove how ineffective it would be against invaders, his brother killed him.

A team of scientists carrying out a dig in the late 1980s discovered a long, deep gash marked by large stones, which they claimed was the ‘sacred furrow’ ploughed by Romulus.

Legend has it he went on to establish the Roman senate and rule as the city’s first king for nearly 40 years, before disappearing into thin air one day while out inspecting his troops.

Stories of his death include him being torn limb from limb and his remains scattered around the city by jealous senators and him taken up to heaven by the god of war.

It is unknown if there was a body to be buried, and archaeologists think the newly-discovered tomb could be either a shrine to Romulus or his actual burial site.

Romulus was in power through the second half of the 8th Century BC and, along with his twin brother Remus, comes from a notable lineage that mythology suggests includes Mars the god of war.

The twins were the sons of Rhea Silvia who was the daughter of Numitor, the former king of Alba Longa – an ancient Latin city in central Italy and an adviser to Romulus as he founded Rome.

Legend says Silvia became pregnant with the boys by the god Mars. She was imprisoned by Amulius who usurped her father and ordered the twins be thrown in the river Tiber.

Servants were said to have placed the boys along the riverbank at the foot of the palatine hill rather than throw them in the rain-swollen river.

Roman folklore says they were found by a she-wolf at the the base of a fig tree where she suckled them and tended to them by a cave until they were found by a herdsmen and raised by him and his wife.

They learned of their true ancestry after growing to manhood and overthrew Amulius and restored their grandfather Numitor to the throne. They then decided to found a new city.

This led to a dispute and the eventual slaying of Remus.

Romulus picked 100 men from the leading families and established the first Roman senate. He founded other major institutions including the military and outlawed infanticide to boost population levels.

After reigning for 37 years Romulus is said to have suddenly disappeared during a violent storm and was never seen again – it happened while he was reviewing his troops on the Campus Martius.