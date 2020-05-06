Pizza Hut warns of fake websites set up to steal credit card details during the coronavirus lockdown

Pizza Hut has issued a warning to customers to beware of fake websites set up by scammers to steal credit card details from unsuspecting victims.

The sites — which have superficially authentic-sounding addresses — bear a close similarity to the restaurant chain’s real website, and bear the firm’s branding.

Demand for takeaway food has risen as a result of lockdown — and the hoax sites are the latest example of criminals trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis.

According to UK cyber-crime reporting centre Action Fraud, the number of coronavirus-related scams increased by 400 per cent after lockdown began.

In fact, the centre has received reports on 1,425 COVID-19 -themed frauds to date, with the victims of such having lost more than £2.9 million.

‘We are asking our customers to be extra vigilant as there have been a number of fake Pizza Hut websites set up in order to steal credit card details from consumers,’ a spokesperson for the restaurant chain told the MailOnline.

‘The safety of our customers is extremely important to us and we’ve warned them of the issue through our communications channels.

‘Our own website has not been compromised and we’re asking everyone to ensure they are only purchasing specifically from www.pizzahut.co.uk.’

The addresses of the fake sites — which strongly resemble the authentic Pizza Hut web-based ordering platform — include ‘http://pizzahutaccount.com’ and ‘http://pizzahut-service.co.uk’.

‘We’ve reported the issue and are currently working with the relevant bodies to have these fake websites removed, which can be a difficult process with sophisticated scam artists,’ Pizza Hut said.

‘If anyone has been affected by one of these fake websites, they should contact their credit card company and visit actionfraud.police.uk,’ they added.

According to Pizza Hut, the closure of dine-in restaurants and collection services has seen an increase in delivery orders placed both online and over the phone.

The chain has introduced a ‘contact-free’ delivery service, in which drivers are supposed to place food in a pre-agreed location before withdrawing to three metres away.

This allows customers to collect their order while maintaining social distancing.