Pizza vending machine says to rivals high-end pizzerias and can make a 10-inch pie in three minutes

A California startup claims to have developed a pizza making vending machine that ‘rivals a high-end brick oven pizzeria.’

Basil Street unveiled its system that is capable of cooking and delivering a 10-inch, gourmet pie in just three minutes, all while using the freshest ingredients.

The cooking process uses the firm’s three element non-microwave speed oven that produces a ‘wood-fire oven experience’ in a fraction of the time.

Consumers can choose between Italian style, thin crust pizza offerings: four-cheese, pepperoni and a ‘Pizza of the Month’ that cost between $6.95 to $11.95.

The vending machines are stocked with 150 flash-frozen, 10-inch, thin-crust pizzas that cook in just three minutes, according to Digital Trends.

There is a touchscreen on the front where customers place their order and payment is taking via credit cards.

Deglin Kenealy, CEO of Basil Street, said: ‘After three years of perfecting the process to deliver unmatched brick-oven style gourmet pizza through the convenience of a stand-alone vending machine, we are excited about the next step to bring this unique proprietary concept, and more importantly great tasting pizza, to market.

The cooking process utilizes the firm’s patent pending three element non-microwave speed oven.

And Kenealy told Digital Trends that the secret is to have ‘direct flat contact with the heating source, rather than held on its side between heating elements like a piece of bread in a toaster, an approach others have tried.’

Basil will also stock each vending machine to make sure each pie comes out fresh and sticks to the firm’s standards that their product ‘rivals a high-end brick oven pizzeria.’

The vending machines are currently undergoing a pilot program in Texas, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina and Southern California, where Basil Street is headquartered.

Basil Street is targeting high-volume, high-traffic areas such as airports, military bases, hospitals, college campuses or even inside existing locations like supermarkets.

The company said it has received numerous requests by interested parties who wish to take part in the pilot program, including corporations, health care facilities, universities, military bases and sporting arenas nationally.