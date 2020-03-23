Planets set to put on a show for the earliest Spring Equinox in 124 years on Friday

Tomorrow marks the earliest Spring equinox in more than a century and three planets are combining with our moon to put on a spectacular celestial show.

Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and a crescent moon will appear very close to each other in the southeastern sky to mark the earliest March equinox in 124 years and is expected to happen at 03:49 GMT (11:49 pm EDT).

Mercury will peek above the horizon but it will be very close to the Sun and hard to see.

As the month progresses, the planets will continue to come closer together.

Royal Observatory astronomer Dr Ed Bloomer said: ‘This year, the northern hemisphere will mark its spring equinox on March 20, at about 3.50am.

‘The upcoming equinox marks the start of astronomical spring, and historically keeping an eye on the motions of celestial objects was important for timekeeping.

‘In turn, accurate astronomy was vital for farmers, seafarers, religious observations, and indeed anyone who wanted to keep track of things.’

Gianluca Masi managed to capture the group from his balcony in Rome while the country is in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the Virtual telescope Project, he regularly tracks the night sky for celestial events.

He writes: ‘As you can see, the Waning Moon was showing a beautiful “Earthshine”, while the three planets were brightly visible: Jupiter showed its four Galilean Moons.’

Astronomical spring is different from meteorological spring, which commenced on March 1.

The Latin word equinox translates to ‘equal night’.

Dr Bloomer told PA: ‘Equinoxes are commonly thought to mark when the daytime and nighttime periods are the exact same length.

‘Unfortunately, that’s not actually true, but as a general rule we’ll soon begin to notice that the days are longer and the nights are shorter as we head towards the summer months.’

While the precise moment of the upcoming equinox will occur when the Sun is below the horizon in the UK, Dr Bloomer said there are other events skygazers can look forward to in the evening.

Dr Bloomer said: ‘Venus is clearly visible towards the west – it will look like a really bright star – and as the Sun sets, the bright star Sirius is almost exactly due south.

‘Close by, take the opportunity to have a look at the constellation Orion: as we move through astronomical spring, we’ll soon get to the point when it won’t be up during the night.’

Meanwhile, celebrations to mark the spring equinox at Stonehenge have been cancelled by English Heritage, which manages the site, following Government advice on preventing the spread of coronavirus.