‘Plastic expiry dates’ start appearing on supermarket products

‘Plastic expiry date’ stickers have started appearing on supermarket products as environmentalists attempt to highlight the impact of packaging.

The stickers, which are currently being added to products in London, feature an ‘expiry date’ for the plastic and say ‘please recycle me’.

The date is 500 years from when the sticker was first printed has been added to show that plastic takes anything from 500 to 1,000 years to decompose.

Environmental campaigners Gagandeep Jhuti and Joe Foale-Groves created the Plastic Expiry Date stickers to call out supermarkets ‘on their own turf’ and highlight the impact of single-use plastics.

They want supermarkets to either remove single-use plastic completely from product lines, or add the expiry date so consumers can ‘make an informed choice’.

The duo say that plastics haven’t existed for long enough to have broken down yet, which means that all plastic ever made is still around on the planet.

They said they wanted to help shoppers think beyond their next craving, and realise plastic packaging lives on longer ‘than the time taken to devour a meal deal’.

‘Gag and Joe’ say they were inspired by the work of Greenpeace and others to highlight the impact single use plastic has on the environment.

So far they have added the stickers to ‘meal deal’ style products in central London supermarkets including Coca-Cola bottles and fruit packed in plastic.

‘The supermarkets haven’t noticed yet as we’re pretty stealthy and meal deal items sell so quickly that the stickers don’t linger in store for too long,’ Joe said.

‘We are hoping that supermarkets, along with reducing their quantities of plastic, will warn consumers more clearly about the long term effects of plastic, especially when the plastic is non-recyclable such as plastic film.’

The focus has been on major supermarkets – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Boots and M&S – in busy central London areas where people need a quick lunch.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson said they care about reducing plastic waste and don’t want to see any of their packaging end up where it shouldn’t.

‘All of our bottles are 100 per cent recyclable and we want to get more of them back so they can be recycled and turned into new bottles,’ they said.

‘We agree that more needs to be done to reduce our reliance on plastic’, a Sainsbury’s spokesperson said in a statement.

‘That’s why we’ve made the ambitious commitment of halving the amount of plastic we use by 2025. We would love to see other retailers following us by making similar commitments.’

Marks and Spencer says the priority is to remove and reduce its use of plastic packaging and has already phased out 2,000 tonnes of plastic packaging from the across the business.

‘We’re focused on helping our customers to reuse and ensuring all our packaging is widely recyclable by 2022,’ a spokesperson said.

The stickers have mainly been added to lunch deal products in Farringdon, Shoreditch, Bank, Fitzrovia and Soho.

‘Most recently we’ve particularly targeted Coca-Cola products after their statement of refusal to get rid of plastic bottles,’ said Gag.

They started adding the stickers at the start of January and so far have put over 1,000 of them on products found on supermarket shelves.

They’ve also made them available to print online.

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs says the government is committed to leading the global effort to tackle plastic pollution.

A spokesperson says they have already cut plastic bag use by 90 per cent through the 5p charge, introduced a ban on microbeads and are working to introduce a deposit return scheme for drinks containers.

Coca-Cola says it backs the move for a deposit scheme and wants to create a circular economy for all of its packaging.

On their website the group describe a dystopian future about 500 years from now.

In it ‘animals can be tried in court, prisons are overflowing with pigeons and the plastic water bottle purchased in 2020 has finally started to decompose.’

‘We’re used to seeing expiry dates on food to remind us to eat something sooner, so why not print expiry dates on plastic,’ the pair said.

‘Supermarkets all claim they want to reduce plastic, but in the last year the top 10 supermarkets actually increased the amount of un-recyclable plastics.’

A Tesco spokesperson said they were scrapping all plastic wrapping from tinned multipacks and replacing them with multibuys – which would save 67 million pieces of plastic from its product lines.

They said: ‘Since May 2018 we have removed 4000 tonnes of the hardest to recycle plastic and packaging and this year we will remove a further 1bn pieces of plastic.’

A Boots UK Spokesperson said: ‘We know this issue is really important to our customers, and as a business we’re actively looking at ways we can help them lead more sustainable lives that have a lower impact on our environment.

‘We are committed to reducing single-use plastics and the goals set out in the UK Plastics Pact, and we are aiming to reduce plastic usage by 1,300 tonnes this year.’

They are not affiliated with any specific organisation but say that environmental groups are all working towards the same sustainable goal.

They say they’ve been most inspired by the acts of individuals who have pledged to reduce their single-use plastic consumption.

‘We want people to take notice of how long their single-use plastic purchases actually last on the planet.

‘If you take a look around, we don’t seem too concerned about throwing away plastics. Britain still fails to recycle most of its plastic waste.’

Waitrose says it is working to reduce unnecessary plastics from its products – both own brand and by working with other manufacturers.

‘We’re removing and redesigning packaging to cut the amount of plastic we use,’ a spokesperson for the company said.

‘By 2021 we will reduce the use of single-use plastic in our own-brand packaging by 20 per cent’.