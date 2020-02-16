Popular email apps harvest user data and sell it on to third parties

Email apps are collecting personal data from their users’ inboxes and selling it on to third parties for a profit, according to reports.

Free email apps offered by Edison, Cleanfox and Slice make money by scraping personal information out of emails, according to a JP Morgan document obtained and reported on by Motherboard.

In particular, transaction data in inboxes including receipts and shipping emails help third-party travel, finance and e-commerce companies monitor user behaviour.

Third parties can buy and use the data to make better investment decisions, the report says.

The Edison email app is in the top 100 productivity apps on the Apple app store and has millions of users worldwide.

‘They could definitely be a bit more upfront about their commercial intents,’ Seb Insua, an Edison user, told Motherboard.

‘Their website is all like “No Ads” and “Privacy First”.’

‘I did not know they were doing that,’ another Edison user said.

‘They’ve introduced new features that I really enjoyed like package tracking, price tracking and such, but it makes sense now why they built those out – if it was to just gather data on their users.’

In response to the claims, Edison said in a blog post: ‘Edison puts privacy first in everything we do as a company and that includes making our users aware of how we use their data in our products.

‘To keep our Edison Mail app free, and to protect your privacy by rejecting an advertising-based business model, our company Edison Software measures e-commerce through a technology that automatically recognises commercial emails and extracts anonymous purchase information from them.’

The company added that it allows its users to opt out of data-sharing.

The JP Morgan document says Edison provides ‘consumer purchase metrics including brand loyalty, wallet share, purchase preferences’.

The document adds that the ‘source’ of the data is the ‘Edison Email App’.

A report by the Wall Street Journal in 2018 revealed that Edison employees read users’ emails in order to improve a smart-replies feature of the app.

Edison says on its website that it can provide clients with ‘detailed behaviour patterns to improve your customers’ experience and business results’.

Edison told MailOnline that it does not ‘participate in any ad targeting’, nor does it ‘allow others to do ad targeting of our users’.

‘We strive to be transparent about our business practices in our communications, Edison Mail website, privacy policy, blogs, our app store pages, on social and our app,’ an Edison spokesperson told MailOnline.

‘Our mission is to provide an independent and free email app that is not backed by an ad-based business model.

‘Our research-backed business model allows us to provide a privacy-focused and viable free email app that consumers want.’

Meanwhile, Cleanfox, which clears out clutter from users’ inboxes for free, has clients including PayPal and consulting firms Bain & Company and McKinsey & Company.

Foxintelligence, Cleanfox’s parent company, told Motherboard that it considers user data as ‘transformational’ for both companies and consumers.

‘From a higher perspective, we believe crowd-sourced transaction data has a transformational power both for consumers and for companies and that a marketplace where value can be created for both sides without making any compromise on privacy is possible,’ Foxintelligence Chief Operating Officer Florian Cleyet-Merle told Motherboard.

In a statement to MailOnline, Cleyet-Merle strongly denied the claims of the report, saying ‘we do not sell the personal data of our users’ mailboxes to third parties or to anyone’.

‘This is contrary to the terms of our product Cleanfox, to ethics, to our values and to the statutes of our company,’ Cleyet-Merle said.

‘Personal data, that we collect from our users to realise the service of Cleanfox – only transaction receipts and newsletters – has been totally transformed into aggregated information, out of which no personal data can be retrieved by anyone, in conformity with our terms and conditions and GDPR.’

Rakuten Slice, a startup whose Slice app lets users track packages and price drops of retail items, last month created a page on its website allowing users to opt out of data sharing.

Rakuten Slice has not been available to EU residents since May 2018 due to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules.

‘While we fully support and are working diligently toward meeting all GDPR requirements, we have determined that we will not complete this effort by the regulation’s start date later this month,’ the app’s homepage reads.

‘For our customers in the EU or in the European Economic Area, the Slice team is committed to re-introducing our service as quickly as possible so please stay tuned for updates.’

A spreadsheet containing data from Slice obtained by Motherboard revealed items bought, what they paid and a unique identification number for each buyer.

Slice is yet to respond to MailOnline’s request for comment regarding the report.