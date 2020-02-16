Remarkable image of two mice brawling wins wildlife photography award

Sam Rowley discovered the best way to photograph the mice inhabiting London’s Underground was to lie on the platform and wait. He only saw them fight over scraps of food dropped by passengers a few times, possibly because it is so abundant. This fight lasted a split second, before one grabbed a crumb and they went their separate ways

A remarkable image of two mice brawling over leftover crumbs on an empty London Underground platform won the 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year LUMIX People’s Choice award, beating 48,000 other images.

The winning entry, called Station squabble, was taken by Bristol-based photographer Sam Rowley who visited multiple platforms every night over the course of a week to try and get the ‘perfect shot’.

In the image two mice can be seen having a fight over a few leftover crumbs, an encounter that lasted a split-second before one of the scurried away in triumph, according to Rowley.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is organised by the Natural History Museum, with all of the winning images, including ‘Station squabble’, on display until the end of May.

Staff from the museum created a shortlist of 25 images from the initial 48,000 and the public voted on the overall winner.

Orangutans have been used in degrading performances at Safari World, Bangkok –and many other locations –for decades. The shows were temporarily stopped in 2004 due to international pressure, but today the shows continue –twice a day, every day –with hundreds of people paying to watch the orangutans box, dance, play the drums and more

Photos were submitted from all around the world for the competition, including images of polar bears, beavers and frogs by a global selection of photographers – both amateur and professional.

Winner of the People’s Choice award, Sam Rowley, said when he saw the two mice he knew he finally had the shot he was looking for and his patience had paid off.

‘I’m so pleased to win this award. It’s been a lifetime dream to succeed in this competition in this way, with such a relatable photo taken in such an everyday environment in my hometown,’ he said.

‘I hope it shows people the unexpected drama found in the most familiar of urban environments.’

Michel Zoghzoghi was in the Pantanal, Brazil photographing jaguars. One afternoon, as he was on the Três Irmãos River, a mother and her cub crossed right in front of his boat. He watched mesmerized as they left the water holding an anaconda with a very similar pattern to their own

Director of the Natural History Museum, Sir Michael Dixon, said the winning image was a ‘fascinating glimpse into how wildlife functions in a human-dominated environment’.

‘The mice’s behaviour is sculpted by our daily routine, the transport we use and the food we discard.

‘This image reminds us that while we may wander past it every day, humans are inherently intertwined with the nature that is on our doorstep – I hope it inspires people to think about and value this relationship more.’

As well as the winning image there were four ‘highly commended’ photographs that won over the 28,000 wildlife photography enthusiasts voting on the Natural History Museum website.

Elias Mugambi is a ranger at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in northern Kenya. He often spends weeks away from his family caring for orphaned black rhinos like Kitui here. The young rhinos are in the sanctuary as aresult of poaching or because their mothers are blind and cannot care for them safely in the wild

One of the highly commended photographs was a heart-wrenching image of an Orangutan being exploited for performance – it show the ape wearing boxing gloves on a chair next to a ring taken by Aaron Gekoski.

Orangutans have been used in degrading performances at Safari World, Bangkok –and many other locations –for decades, according to the Natural History Museum.

The shows were temporarily stopped in 2004 due to international pressure, but today the shows continue –twice a day, every day –with hundreds of people paying to watch the orangutans box, dance, play the drums and more.

Another of the highly commended images was captured by Michel Zoghzhogi and features a mother jaguar and her cub clutching a captured anaconda between them.

The conditions for photographing at the Norwegian archipelago Svalbard are extreme, but wildlife has adapted to the environment and its freezing temperatures. Francis De Andres found this composition of white arctic reindeer, which were observing him, both curious and charming

Only five of the 25 shortlisted photos won a prize, the other three included an image of a group of white arctic reindeer on a white snow covered background and a photograph of a ranger and a baby rhino he protects.

The snow covered picture was taken by Francis De Andres’s and was taken at the Norwegian archipelago Svalbard in extreme conditions of animals perfectly adapted to the freezing temperatures.

Martin Buzora took the touching photograph Elias Mugambi, a ranger at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in northern Kenya. Elias spends weeks away from his family caring for orphaned black rhinos like Kitui seen in the image.

Sam Rowley discovered the best way to photograph the mice inhabiting London’s Underground was to lie on the platform and wait. He only saw them fight over scraps of food dropped by passengers a few times, possibly because it is so abundant. This fight lasted a split second, before one grabbed a crumb and they went their separate ways

Valeriy Maleev was on a summer expedition to the Mongolian part of the Gobi Desert when he happened upon a long-eared jerboa. As blood moves through the ears of these usually nocturnal animals, excess heat dissipates across the skin and so the jerboa is able to stay cool

The shortlist of 25 images included photographs of a long-eared jerboa in the Gobi Desert, an inquisitive golden eagle in Norway and a family of marmots watching for eagles in Austria.

Also among the stunning shortlist are pictures taken of a pair of penguins in Antarctica that at first glance appear to be with an egg, that turned out to be a snowball – possibly a training session for future egg transfer.

Photographer Michael Schober from Austria captured an image of a family of marmots in the Hohe Tauern National Park in Austria from very close range. They have become accustom to people and allow them to observe and take photographs.

From a hide on the coast of northern Norway, it took Audun Rikardsen three years of planning to capture this majestic bird of prey in its coastal environment. After some time, the golden eagle became curious of the camera and seemed to like being in the spotlight

Marmots have become accustomed to the presence of humans in Hohe Tauern National Park, Austria and allow people to observe and photograph them at close range. This behaviour is beneficial for the marmots, as human company deters predators such as golden eagles

The Natural History Museum Wildlife Photographer of the Year event is now in its 55th year and features images from around the world judged by a panel of wildlife and photography experts.

The winners of the 2020 competition, the 56th, will be announced in October and that is also when the 2021 competition opens up for entries – from photographers of all ages and abilities.

The overall winner and the runners up of the 2019 LUMIX People’s Choice award will be one show at the museum until the end of May 2020 when the 2019 exhibition closes.

‘Incredible photography is a combination of patience, luck and skill,’ said Mike Owen from sponsor LUMIX. He said the winning image pulled together all three of those things in a single shot.

Night hikes through the Ecuadorian jungle are one of Lucas Bustamente’ favourite activities. With a keen interest in herpetology, he was overjoyed to spot this labiated rainfrog which are abundant in the region. It had just caught a baby tarantula and its comical expression said ‘caught in the act!

When Stefan Christmann came across this penguin couple in Atka Bay, Antarctica, seemingly with an egg, he was surprised as it was too early in the season for egg-laing. Upon closer inspection he discovered the egg was a snowball! Perhaps the diligent couple were practicing egg transfer in preparation for when their real egg arrived

A giant panda sits in its cage in a breeding centre in Shaanxi, China. With a growing wild population and no realistic plan of how to breed and raise pandas for rerelease into the wild rather than a life in captivity –not to mention lack of habitat being the largest barrier to the continued spread of the wild population –it is unclear how such centres will benefit the species

It was early March and Steve Levi from the USA spotted this mother polar bear and her two cubs after 10 days of looking. They had recently left their birthing den in Wapusk National Park, Canada, to begin the long journey to the sea ice so their mother could feed. After a nap the cubs were in a playful mood

While on a bear watching trip to the Nakina River in British Columbia, Canada Marion Volborn from Germany spotted a grizzly bear and her young cub approach a tree. The mother bear started to rub against the tree trunk and was followed shortly by the cub, imitating its mother