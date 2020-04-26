 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Revealed: Hubble Space Telescope’s Jaw-Dropping 30th Anniversary Image [Video]

By Denis Bedoya on April 26, 2020

On April 24, 2020, the Hubble Space Telescope celebrated its 30th year in orbit by premiering a never-before-seen view of two beautiful nebulas named NGC 2020 and NGC 2014.

Hubble’s Senior Project Scientist Dr. Jennifer Wiseman takes us on a tour of this stunning new image, describes the telescope’s current health, and summarizes some of Hubble’s contributions to astronomy during its 30-year career.

Tapestry of Blazing Starbirth

This image is one of the most photogenic examples of the many turbulent stellar nurseries the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has observed during its 30-year lifetime. The portrait features the giant nebula NGC 2014 and its neighbor NGC 2020 which together form part of a vast star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, approximately 163,000 light-years away. Credit: NASA, ESA, and STScI

For more on Hubble’s 30th Anniversary, including more pictures and videos, see Hubble Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary With a Turbulent Tapestry of Blazing Starbirth.

